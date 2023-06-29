Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Outfits Guide

This guide covers the basics of changing outfits and the best outfits in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

If you thought the best part of living on a farm was wearing slippers all day, you thought wrong. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life offers an impressive number of fashionable outfits for players to choose from. While some of them conform to the theme of farming, others are pretty hilarious. Still, learning how to unlock outfits and equip them is not something you’ll find in Takakura’s notes. This guide covers the basics of changing outfits and the best outfits in the game.

Best Outfits and How To Get Them in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Outfit AppearanceOutfit NameHow To Get ItWhy We Love It
Summer BluePurchased from Van’s Shop.Summer vineyard dad vibes.
DLC Rainy OutfitPurchased the Outfit DLC.It’s got a hoodie.
Denim, Denim, DenimPurchased from Van’s Shop.Indie coffee shop barista gone rogue.
Dark and MysteriousPurchased from Van’s Shop.Screams “I’m Gordy’s spouse.”
Feeling Like PlaidPurchased from Van’s Shop.Gardener by day, sapphic farmer by night.

How to Change Outfits in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

To change outfits in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, head to the house on the farm. Walk inside and look for the wardrobe nearby. Interact with it and select the option “Change Look.” Shift through the first two options with R to find the Outfit Change menu.

How to Unlock More Outfits in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

The game will progressively make more and more outfits available through Van’s Shop each year and season. Plus, some outfits can be unlocked by completing the Bulletin Board’s requests, especially the ones with floral patterns.

If these two options aren’t enough to satiate your hunger for farm fashion, look into the Outfit DLC the devs made available.

