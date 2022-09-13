Is there same-sex marriage in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life? Answered

Announced on the September 13 Nintendo Direct, a remake of Harvest Moon A Wonderful Life will be releasing on Nintendo Switch under Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. In this game, you will begin your adult life in Forgotten Valley, a quiet little town with colorful characters. As you grow crops, mine at the dig site, and tend to your animals, you may find yourself becoming close to one of the townsfolk. If you do, you two will end up having a child. Unlike in other entries in the series, everyone in the game will age as time goes on. Villagers, your animals, and even your own character, will grow old and eventually die. While you’re alive, you can make decisions that will impact your child’s future. Will they inherit the farm or will they do something else with their life?

The remake of A Wonderful Life sees a giant overhaul in the graphics and gives it a look that’s similar to Pioneers of Olive Town. The festivals have been enhanced, there are new recipes to cook, and now, you can take pictures with the new camera mode. Though, while these additions are nice, there is one thing that is on everyone’s mind: is there same-sex marriage? Newer entries in the Story of Seasons series like Pioneers of Olive Town and Friends of Mineral Town had same-sex marriage, with the latter being a remake of an older title. So, is there same-sex marriage in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life?

Is there same-sex marriage in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life?

Yes, there is same-sex marriage in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. According to Marvelous’ website for the game, players will not only be able to date any one of the eligible marriage candidates regardless of their gender, but you can also select to be either male, female, or non-binary.