Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Requests – All Bulletin Board Requests & How to View Them
This guide covers how to accept, complete and get more Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life with a list of every request.
Contrary to what Rock might believe, living the easy breezy farm life in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life doesn’t mean not doing anything all day. To fully embrace the Forgotten Valley’s community, accept and complete Requests from other residents. Sometimes they may require something as simple as Milk Soup. But at other times, they’ll go for nearly impossible things to obtain, like a blue tomato. Still, as a good-hearted fellow resident, it’s your duty to fulfill these Requests and help them out.
*** This guide is in progress and being added to as we find every Bulletin Board Request ***
Below, we’ve outlined everything players need to know about Bulletin Board Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. This includes how to find, fulfill, manage them in the inventory, and complete them
How to Accept Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
To accept Requests, look for the Bulletin Board next to the Lei-Over Inn. Interact with it to check out the available Requests, read the information about the Request owner, what is requested, and the time limit to complete it. It doesn’t hurt to know the rewards for fulfilling the Request, too.
Once the Requested item is in your possession, head to where the Request owner is and interact with them. Select “I’m here about your Request.” to complete it.
How to View Accepted Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
Once accepted, Requests can be viewed by accessing the bag menu. Press X and R to view the submitted Requests and the info on the Bulletin Board.
How to Get More Bulletin Board Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
More Requests will be unlocked as time progresses in the game. They usually come in threes. Note that green Requests are usually time bound, whereas flower-themed requests are unique and not time-bound.
What Happens If Players Don’t Complete a Request in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life?
The rewards will be lost forever if a Request is not completed in time. That means that if Cecilia doesn’t get her tomato in 9 days, you won’t get those five eggs. There’s no other penalty for not completing Requests.
All Bulletin Board Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
The tables below show all the Bulletin Board Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. We’ve broken these up into years so they’re easy to follow along with while playing.
Year 1: Bulletin Board Requests List
The following table shows every Bulletin Board Request for Year 1.
|Request
|From
|Wanted
|Reward
|Making Tomato Salad!
|Cecilia
|Tomato
|5x Eggs
|Milky Soup
|Gordy
|Milky Soup
|5x B-Grade Watermelon Seeds
|Give a Man a Fish…
|Rock
|Any Fish
|3x Aromatic Herbs
|Turnip Wanted
|Matthew
|Turnip
|2x Normal Milk (B)
|Quick Pickles to Spare?
|Lumina
|Quick Pickles
|5x Melon Seeds (B)
|Locally Caught Fish
|Nami
|Any Fish
|3x Spiral Herbs
|Wanted: Sweet Potato
|Takakura
|Sweet Potato
|3x Marble Milk (B)
|Sweet Potato Soup, Please
|Nina
|Sweet Potato Soup
|5x Carrot Seeds (B)
|Any Fish’ll Do!
|Vesta
|Any Fish
|3x Huddle Herbs
|Strawberries for Shortcakes
|Tei
|Strawberry
|2x Goat Milk (B)
|Warming Up With Egg Soup
|Chris
|Egg Soup
|5x Potato Seeds (B)
|A Meal Deserves Eggs
|Romana
|Egg
|5x Strawberry Seeds (B)
|Tasty Fish, Please!
|Flora
|Any Fish
|3x Budding Herbs
Year 2: Bulletin Board Requests List
The Bulleting Board Requests below are every task set by villagers in Year 2.
|Request
|From
|Wanted
|Reward
|Wanted: Hearty Potato
|Charlie
|Potato
|2x Brown Milks (B)
|A Soup-er Refreshing Soup!
|Sully
|Herbal Soup
|5x Peach Seeds (B)
|Anyone Want a Cute Sweater? *
|Chris
|Tasty Juice
|Sweater
|Bluebird Cafe Needs Milk
|Gavin
|Milk (A-Rank or higher)
|5x Banana Seeds (B)
|Requesting: Seasonal Masu
|Carter
|Masu
|5x Aromatic Herbs
|Juicy Watermelon!
|Chris
|Watermelon
|2x Star Milks (B)
|I Wanna Try a Fancy Salad
|Cole
|Tomamelo Salad
|5x Grape Seeds (B)
|Found: Kid’s Beach Toy! *
|Lou
|Energy Drink
|Beach Toy
|Wanted: Quality Milk
|Takakura
|Milk (A-Rank or higher)
|5x Apple Seeds (B)
|Wakasagi for Dinner
|San
|Wakasagi
|5x Spiral Herbs
|My Old Alarm Clock *
|Garrett
|Pickled Veggies
|Alarm Clock
|Melon Mishap!
|Vesta
|Melon
|5x Blue Wool
|Wanted: A Light Salad
|Baddoch
|Tomacaro Salad
|5x Peach Seeds (A)
|High-Quality Milk Will Serve
|Sebastian
|Milk (A-Rank or higher)
|5x Orange Seeds (B)
|Fresh Egg Needed!
|Lou
|Egg
|5x Sweet Potato Seeds (B)
|Whiskered Fish is Wanted!
|Pui
|Amur Catfish
|5x Huddle Herbs
|Need: Carrots for Cryptid
|Daryl
|Carrot
|5x Grape Seeds (A)
|Egg Salad, If You Don’t Mind!
|Tei
|Egg Salad
|5x Apple Seeds (A)
|Requesting: Star Milk
|Carter
|Star Milk
|5x Aromatic Herbs
|A Wakasagi, If You Please
|Sebastian
|Wakasagi
|2x Cheese (B)
Year 3: Bulletin Board Requests List
All of the Year 3 Bulletin Board Requests can be seen in the table below.
|Request
|From
|Wanted
|Reward
|Fresh Fruit, Please!
|Flora
|Any Tree Crop
|5x Watermelon Seeds (A)
|Craving a Melon Salad
|Gavin
|Melon Salad
|5x Turnip Seeds (A)
|Wanted: Special Milk
|Baddoch
|Milk (A-Rank or higher)
|5x Spiral Herbs
|The Catfish’s Meow
|Sully
|Amur Catfish
|2x Normal Milk (A)
|My Old Plant Encyclopedia
|Baddoch
|2 Power Drinks
|Plant Encyclopedia
|Unorthodox Crop
|San
|Any Hybrid Crop
|5x Carrot Seeds (A)
|Wanted: Heartwarming Soup
|Takakura
|Heartwarming Soup
|5x Strawberry Seeds (A)
|Tasty Milk, Pronto!
|Cole
|Milk (A-Rank or higher)
|5x Huddle Herbs
|Nina’s Favorite Fish…
|Gary
|Scad
|2x Marble Milk (A)
|Old Overalls, Lightly Used *
|Charlie
|Bibimbap
|Colorful Overalls
|Rare Crops Needed!
|Lou
|Rare Hybrid
|5x Potato Seeds (A)
|Requesting: Fish Stew
|Garrett
|Fish Stew
|5x Sweed Potato Seeds (A)
|m Oo f A !
|Mukumuku
|Egg (any variety)
|5x Budding Herbs
|Can Anyone Get Fresh Masu?
|Tei
|Masu
|2x Brown Milk (A)
|A Tool From My Gramps
|Vesta
|Any Rare Hybrid
|Blessed Hoe
|Fresh Fruit, Please!
|Flora
|Any Tree Crop
|5x Watermelon Seeds (A)
There are 10 years to each playthrough in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. We’re filling out the requests as we acquire them and building this guide as quickly as possible.