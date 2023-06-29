Contrary to what Rock might believe, living the easy breezy farm life in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life doesn’t mean not doing anything all day. To fully embrace the Forgotten Valley’s community, accept and complete Requests from other residents. Sometimes they may require something as simple as Milk Soup. But at other times, they’ll go for nearly impossible things to obtain, like a blue tomato. Still, as a good-hearted fellow resident, it’s your duty to fulfill these Requests and help them out.

*** This guide is in progress and being added to as we find every Bulletin Board Request ***

Contents

Requests and Bulletin Board Guide – Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake

Below, we’ve outlined everything players need to know about Bulletin Board Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. This includes how to find, fulfill, manage them in the inventory, and complete them

How to Accept Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

To accept Requests, look for the Bulletin Board next to the Lei-Over Inn. Interact with it to check out the available Requests, read the information about the Request owner, what is requested, and the time limit to complete it. It doesn’t hurt to know the rewards for fulfilling the Request, too.

Related: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake Complete Guide – Animals, Farming, Romance & Chapter Walkthrough

Once the Requested item is in your possession, head to where the Request owner is and interact with them. Select “I’m here about your Request.” to complete it.

How to View Accepted Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once accepted, Requests can be viewed by accessing the bag menu. Press X and R to view the submitted Requests and the info on the Bulletin Board.

How to Get More Bulletin Board Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

More Requests will be unlocked as time progresses in the game. They usually come in threes. Note that green Requests are usually time bound, whereas flower-themed requests are unique and not time-bound.

What Happens If Players Don’t Complete a Request in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The rewards will be lost forever if a Request is not completed in time. That means that if Cecilia doesn’t get her tomato in 9 days, you won’t get those five eggs. There’s no other penalty for not completing Requests.

All Bulletin Board Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

The tables below show all the Bulletin Board Requests in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. We’ve broken these up into years so they’re easy to follow along with while playing.

Year 1: Bulletin Board Requests List

The following table shows every Bulletin Board Request for Year 1.

Request From Wanted Reward Making Tomato Salad! Cecilia Tomato 5x Eggs Milky Soup Gordy Milky Soup 5x B-Grade Watermelon Seeds Give a Man a Fish… Rock Any Fish 3x Aromatic Herbs Turnip Wanted Matthew Turnip 2x Normal Milk (B) Quick Pickles to Spare? Lumina Quick Pickles 5x Melon Seeds (B) Locally Caught Fish Nami Any Fish 3x Spiral Herbs Wanted: Sweet Potato Takakura Sweet Potato 3x Marble Milk (B) Sweet Potato Soup, Please Nina Sweet Potato Soup 5x Carrot Seeds (B) Any Fish’ll Do! Vesta Any Fish 3x Huddle Herbs Strawberries for Shortcakes Tei Strawberry 2x Goat Milk (B) Warming Up With Egg Soup Chris Egg Soup 5x Potato Seeds (B) A Meal Deserves Eggs Romana Egg 5x Strawberry Seeds (B) Tasty Fish, Please! Flora Any Fish 3x Budding Herbs

Year 2: Bulletin Board Requests List

The Bulleting Board Requests below are every task set by villagers in Year 2.

Request From Wanted Reward Wanted: Hearty Potato Charlie Potato 2x Brown Milks (B) A Soup-er Refreshing Soup! Sully Herbal Soup 5x Peach Seeds (B) Anyone Want a Cute Sweater? * Chris Tasty Juice Sweater Bluebird Cafe Needs Milk Gavin Milk (A-Rank or higher) 5x Banana Seeds (B) Requesting: Seasonal Masu Carter Masu 5x Aromatic Herbs Juicy Watermelon! Chris Watermelon 2x Star Milks (B) I Wanna Try a Fancy Salad Cole Tomamelo Salad 5x Grape Seeds (B) Found: Kid’s Beach Toy! * Lou Energy Drink Beach Toy Wanted: Quality Milk Takakura Milk (A-Rank or higher) 5x Apple Seeds (B) Wakasagi for Dinner San Wakasagi 5x Spiral Herbs My Old Alarm Clock * Garrett Pickled Veggies Alarm Clock Melon Mishap! Vesta Melon 5x Blue Wool Wanted: A Light Salad Baddoch Tomacaro Salad 5x Peach Seeds (A) High-Quality Milk Will Serve Sebastian Milk (A-Rank or higher) 5x Orange Seeds (B) Fresh Egg Needed! Lou Egg 5x Sweet Potato Seeds (B) Whiskered Fish is Wanted! Pui Amur Catfish 5x Huddle Herbs Need: Carrots for Cryptid Daryl Carrot 5x Grape Seeds (A) Egg Salad, If You Don’t Mind! Tei Egg Salad 5x Apple Seeds (A) Requesting: Star Milk Carter Star Milk 5x Aromatic Herbs A Wakasagi, If You Please Sebastian Wakasagi 2x Cheese (B)

Year 3: Bulletin Board Requests List

All of the Year 3 Bulletin Board Requests can be seen in the table below.

Request From Wanted Reward Fresh Fruit, Please! Flora Any Tree Crop 5x Watermelon Seeds (A) Craving a Melon Salad Gavin Melon Salad 5x Turnip Seeds (A) Wanted: Special Milk Baddoch Milk (A-Rank or higher) 5x Spiral Herbs The Catfish’s Meow Sully Amur Catfish 2x Normal Milk (A) My Old Plant Encyclopedia Baddoch 2 Power Drinks Plant Encyclopedia Unorthodox Crop San Any Hybrid Crop 5x Carrot Seeds (A) Wanted: Heartwarming Soup Takakura Heartwarming Soup 5x Strawberry Seeds (A) Tasty Milk, Pronto! Cole Milk (A-Rank or higher) 5x Huddle Herbs Nina’s Favorite Fish… Gary Scad 2x Marble Milk (A) Old Overalls, Lightly Used * Charlie Bibimbap Colorful Overalls Rare Crops Needed! Lou Rare Hybrid 5x Potato Seeds (A) Requesting: Fish Stew Garrett Fish Stew 5x Sweed Potato Seeds (A) m Oo f A ! Mukumuku Egg (any variety) 5x Budding Herbs Can Anyone Get Fresh Masu? Tei Masu 2x Brown Milk (A) A Tool From My Gramps Vesta Any Rare Hybrid Blessed Hoe Fresh Fruit, Please! Flora Any Tree Crop 5x Watermelon Seeds (A)

There are 10 years to each playthrough in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. We’re filling out the requests as we acquire them and building this guide as quickly as possible.