Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Van The Merchant Guide – Schedule & Items for Sale

This Van the Merchant guide covers both the basics of his shop as well as a detailed list of every item he sells through the years.

The Valley is not complete until a capitalist merchant shows up, and in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, that’s Van. Though many key items and upgrades can be purchased from the comfort of the farm, some things are only obtainable through Van, the traveling merchant. And with all the digging, planting, and harvesting you’ve been doing, it’s hard to keep up with his schedule and wares.

Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, Explained

Van is a traveling merchant who sometimes comes by the Forgotten Valley to sell otherwise impossible-to-obtain wares. Players can find everything from energizing drinks to animals and toys in his shop.

When Does Van Visit the Forgotten Valley?

Van visits the Forgotten Valley on every month’s 3rd and 8th day. Don’t forget to head to his shop every season to find new items for sale potentially.

How to Get New Items in Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life?

Van will add new items to his shop every season. Though drinks are always available, other items like upgraded tools will get unlocked as time progresses in the story.

Every Item in Van’s Shop – Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Year One Items for Sale at Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

AppearanceItem NamePriceUnlocks
Energy Drink500gSpring
Power Drink1,000gSpring
Hyper Drink2,000gSpring
Wonder-Fur Life500gSpring
Brush500gSpring
Fishing Rod500gSpring
Summer Blue1,000gSummer
Classic Autumn1,000gAutumn
Copper Hoe1,000gAutumn
Copper Sickle1,000gAutumn
Copper Watering Can1,000gAutumn
Copper Fishing Rod1,000gAutumn
Copper Milker1,000gAutumn

Year Two Items for Sale at Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons

AppearanceItem NamePriceUnlocks
Trick Blue Flower100gSpring
Ball500gSpring
Car Toy1,000gSpring
Toy Blocks1,500gSpring
Interior 25,000gSpring
Female Goat40,000gSpring
Denim, Denim, Denim3,000Spring
Silver Hoe10,000gSummer
Silver Sickle10,000gSummer
Silver Watering Can10,000gSummer
Silver Fishing Rod10,000gSummer
Silver Milker10,000gSummer

Year Three Items for Sale at Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons

AppearanceItem NamePriceUnlocks
Interior 31,000,000gSpring
Teddy Bear30,000gSpring
Feeling Like Plaid5,000gSpring

** This guide is still in progress and will continue to update as we gather more information**

