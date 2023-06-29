Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Van The Merchant Guide – Schedule & Items for Sale
This Van the Merchant guide covers both the basics of his shop as well as a detailed list of every item he sells through the years.
The Valley is not complete until a capitalist merchant shows up, and in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, that’s Van. Though many key items and upgrades can be purchased from the comfort of the farm, some things are only obtainable through Van, the traveling merchant. And with all the digging, planting, and harvesting you’ve been doing, it’s hard to keep up with his schedule and wares.
Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, Explained
Van is a traveling merchant who sometimes comes by the Forgotten Valley to sell otherwise impossible-to-obtain wares. Players can find everything from energizing drinks to animals and toys in his shop.
When Does Van Visit the Forgotten Valley?
Van visits the Forgotten Valley on every month’s 3rd and 8th day. Don’t forget to head to his shop every season to find new items for sale potentially.
How to Get New Items in Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life?
Van will add new items to his shop every season. Though drinks are always available, other items like upgraded tools will get unlocked as time progresses in the story.
Every Item in Van’s Shop – Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
Year One Items for Sale at Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
|Appearance
|Item Name
|Price
|Unlocks
|Energy Drink
|500g
|Spring
|Power Drink
|1,000g
|Spring
|Hyper Drink
|2,000g
|Spring
|Wonder-Fur Life
|500g
|Spring
|Brush
|500g
|Spring
|Fishing Rod
|500g
|Spring
|Summer Blue
|1,000g
|Summer
|Classic Autumn
|1,000g
|Autumn
|Copper Hoe
|1,000g
|Autumn
|Copper Sickle
|1,000g
|Autumn
|Copper Watering Can
|1,000g
|Autumn
|Copper Fishing Rod
|1,000g
|Autumn
|Copper Milker
|1,000g
|Autumn
Year Two Items for Sale at Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons
|Appearance
|Item Name
|Price
|Unlocks
|Trick Blue Flower
|100g
|Spring
|Ball
|500g
|Spring
|Car Toy
|1,000g
|Spring
|Toy Blocks
|1,500g
|Spring
|Interior 2
|5,000g
|Spring
|Female Goat
|40,000g
|Spring
|Denim, Denim, Denim
|3,000
|Spring
|Silver Hoe
|10,000g
|Summer
|Silver Sickle
|10,000g
|Summer
|Silver Watering Can
|10,000g
|Summer
|Silver Fishing Rod
|10,000g
|Summer
|Silver Milker
|10,000g
|Summer
Year Three Items for Sale at Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons
|Appearance
|Item Name
|Price
|Unlocks
|Interior 3
|1,000,000g
|Spring
|Teddy Bear
|30,000g
|Spring
|Feeling Like Plaid
|5,000g
|Spring
** This guide is still in progress and will continue to update as we gather more information**