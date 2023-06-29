Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Van The Merchant Guide – Schedule & Items for Sale

The Valley is not complete until a capitalist merchant shows up, and in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, that’s Van. Though many key items and upgrades can be purchased from the comfort of the farm, some things are only obtainable through Van, the traveling merchant. And with all the digging, planting, and harvesting you’ve been doing, it’s hard to keep up with his schedule and wares.

Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, Explained

Van is a traveling merchant who sometimes comes by the Forgotten Valley to sell otherwise impossible-to-obtain wares. Players can find everything from energizing drinks to animals and toys in his shop.

When Does Van Visit the Forgotten Valley?

Van visits the Forgotten Valley on every month’s 3rd and 8th day. Don’t forget to head to his shop every season to find new items for sale potentially.

How to Get New Items in Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life?

Van will add new items to his shop every season. Though drinks are always available, other items like upgraded tools will get unlocked as time progresses in the story.

Every Item in Van’s Shop – Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Year One Items for Sale at Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Appearance Item Name Price Unlocks Energy Drink 500g Spring Power Drink 1,000g Spring Hyper Drink 2,000g Spring Wonder-Fur Life 500g Spring Brush 500g Spring Fishing Rod 500g Spring Summer Blue 1,000g Summer Classic Autumn 1,000g Autumn Copper Hoe 1,000g Autumn Copper Sickle 1,000g Autumn Copper Watering Can 1,000g Autumn Copper Fishing Rod 1,000g Autumn Copper Milker 1,000g Autumn

Year Two Items for Sale at Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons

Appearance Item Name Price Unlocks Trick Blue Flower 100g Spring Ball 500g Spring Car Toy 1,000g Spring Toy Blocks 1,500g Spring Interior 2 5,000g Spring Female Goat 40,000g Spring Denim, Denim, Denim 3,000 Spring Silver Hoe 10,000g Summer Silver Sickle 10,000g Summer Silver Watering Can 10,000g Summer Silver Fishing Rod 10,000g Summer Silver Milker 10,000g Summer

Year Three Items for Sale at Van’s Shop in Story of Seasons

Appearance Item Name Price Unlocks Interior 3 1,000,000g Spring Teddy Bear 30,000g Spring Feeling Like Plaid 5,000g Spring

