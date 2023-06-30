Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Romance Guide – All Eligible Bachelors

When you start a game like Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, you expect to become a farmer, rancher, lumberjack, or something along those lines. But we would be fooling no one if we said we weren’t at least halfway in it for the dating sim feature. SoS: Friends of Mineral Town has gorgeously drawn characters with charming personalities, each with something different to offer.

How Dating Works in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

By speaking with and giving gifts to the Bachelors or Bachelorettes, their relationship can be improved. Check the relationship status with a character through the Relationships>>Residents menu.

Though all Bachelors and Bachelorettes can be dated, marrying them locks out other options in the game. Divorce is out of the question in this cozy farm game.

How to Get Married in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Before getting married, the house must be wholly upgraded. This includes having a big bed for two.

But it’s not all about setting the scene. An excellent relationship with the spouse-to-be is also required. Once the red-heart color appears, the Bachelors and Bachelorettes are more likely to accept the marriage proposal.

For regular Bachelors and Bachelorettes, players must complete all six romantic heart events.

Bachelors and Bachelorettes, players must complete all six romantic heart events. For special Bachelors and Bachelorettes, players must clear all pre-marriage challenges.

Once all requirements are met, equip the Blue Feather and use it on the chosen marriage candidate.

Is There Same-Sex Marriage in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since the remake’s release in 2019, same-sex marriage has been added to the game.

Related: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Best Love Interests

Though the Japanese version of the game would call same-sex spouses “Special Friends,” when the game was localized for Western audiences, it decided to do away with that term and let same-sex couples get married the same way opposite-sex couples did.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town: All Bachelors and Bachelorettes

This game offers a grand total of 16 Bachelors and Bachelorettes to choose from. The cast ranges from regular residents to literal goddesses, so take your pick. Characters with an * are Special Candidates.

Appearance Character Name Personality Birthday Occupation Harvest Goddess* Kind, social, in charge of taking care of the character. Spring 8 Guardian of Mineral Town Huang* Unreliable, questionable, swindler with a dark personality. Winter 19 Peddler Kappa* Antisocial, reserved, mysterious backstory. Spring 8 Unemployed Bon Vivant* Refined palate, somewhat funny. Spring 21 Food critic Jennifer Nature-loving, positive, independent. Winter 2 Takes what mother earth gives her Popuri Cheerful, sweet, somewhat childish. Summer 3 Poultry farm assistant Karen Friendly, likes to sing, cook, and visit places. Autumn 15 Assistant in the supermarket Marie Shy, expresses her feelings by playing the organ. Winter 20 Aspiring writer, writing a novel Elly Patient, kind, devoted to her work, family-oriented. Spring 16 Nurse Ran Cheerful, likes cooking and playing the ocarina. Summer 17 Assistant at the inn Brandon Soft-spoken, always thinking about his work. Autumn 7 Artist Kai Popular, likes relaxing on the beach and making friends. Summer 22 Beach merchant Rick Resentful, distrustful, sometimes gets angry for no reason. Autumn 27 Poultry farm assistant Gray Grateful for his friends, frustrated with his upbringing. Winter 6 Blacksmith Doctor Empathetic, caring, hardworking. Autumn 19 Doctor Cliff Shy, reserved, reflective. Summer 6 Unemployed

.