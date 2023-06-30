Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Romance Guide – All Eligible Bachelors

This guide covers the basics of romance and marriage in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, as well as all romanceable characters.

When you start a game like Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, you expect to become a farmer, rancher, lumberjack, or something along those lines. But we would be fooling no one if we said we weren’t at least halfway in it for the dating sim feature. SoS: Friends of Mineral Town has gorgeously drawn characters with charming personalities, each with something different to offer. 

How Dating Works in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

By speaking with and giving gifts to the Bachelors or Bachelorettes, their relationship can be improved. Check the relationship status with a character through the Relationships>>Residents menu. 

Though all Bachelors and Bachelorettes can be dated, marrying them locks out other options in the game. Divorce is out of the question in this cozy farm game.  

How to Get Married in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Before getting married, the house must be wholly upgraded. This includes having a big bed for two.

But it’s not all about setting the scene. An excellent relationship with the spouse-to-be is also required. Once the red-heart color appears, the Bachelors and Bachelorettes are more likely to accept the marriage proposal.

  • For regular Bachelors and Bachelorettes, players must complete all six romantic heart events.
  • For special Bachelors and Bachelorettes, players must clear all pre-marriage challenges.

Once all requirements are met, equip the Blue Feather and use it on the chosen marriage candidate.

Is There Same-Sex Marriage in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Since the remake’s release in 2019, same-sex marriage has been added to the game. 

Though the Japanese version of the game would call same-sex spouses “Special Friends,” when the game was localized for Western audiences, it decided to do away with that term and let same-sex couples get married the same way opposite-sex couples did.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town: All Bachelors and Bachelorettes

This game offers a grand total of 16 Bachelors and Bachelorettes to choose from. The cast ranges from regular residents to literal goddesses, so take your pick. Characters with an * are Special Candidates.

AppearanceCharacter NamePersonalityBirthdayOccupation
Harvest Goddess*Kind, social, in charge of taking care of the character. Spring 8Guardian of Mineral Town
Huang*Unreliable, questionable, swindler with a dark personality.Winter 19Peddler
Kappa*Antisocial, reserved, mysterious backstory.Spring 8Unemployed
Bon Vivant*Refined palate, somewhat funny.Spring 21Food critic
JenniferNature-loving, positive, independent.Winter 2Takes what mother earth gives her
PopuriCheerful, sweet, somewhat childish.Summer 3Poultry farm assistant
KarenFriendly, likes to sing, cook, and visit places.Autumn 15Assistant in the supermarket
MarieShy, expresses her feelings by playing the organ.Winter 20Aspiring writer, writing a novel
EllyPatient, kind, devoted to her work, family-oriented.Spring 16Nurse
RanCheerful, likes cooking and playing the ocarina.Summer 17Assistant at the inn
BrandonSoft-spoken, always thinking about his work.Autumn 7Artist
KaiPopular, likes relaxing on the beach and making friends.Summer 22Beach merchant
RickResentful, distrustful, sometimes gets angry for no reason.Autumn 27Poultry farm assistant
GrayGrateful for his friends, frustrated with his upbringing.Winter 6Blacksmith
DoctorEmpathetic, caring, hardworking.Autumn 19Doctor
CliffShy, reserved, reflective.Summer 6Unemployed

