Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – All stats and what they do

Like any good RPG, Stranger of Paradise has a plethora of stats and stat effects to allow you to customize your character the way you want. Want to sling magic like a turret of fiery doom? How about slam your shield into a Tonberry’s face? However you like to play, you’ll want to gear up appropriately — and for that, you need to know what all of the stats do in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below is a list of the “core” stats: Strength, Agility, Stamina, Intellect, Spirit and Luck. Keep in mind that certain Action Abilities may rely on a different stat to gain power from — for example, the Swordfighter’s Shield Bash ability uses Stamina for damage calculation as well as Strength. If you are curious what Job Affinity does, check out our specific guide on it here.

Strength : Directly governs physical attack power. This applies anytime you strike an enemy with a weapon, even as a Mage attacking with your Mace.

: Directly governs physical attack power. This applies anytime you strike an enemy with a weapon, even as a Mage attacking with your Mace. Agility : Increases the break damage done on critical hits. This makes your critical hits hurt more, which is especially useful for some tougher enemies.

: Increases the break damage done on critical hits. This makes your critical hits hurt more, which is especially useful for some tougher enemies. Stamina : Increases defense against physical attacks. This will mitigate damage from most physical strikes, and is common on gear tailored towards Swordsman Jobs, such as the Knight.

: Increases defense against physical attacks. This will mitigate damage from most physical strikes, and is common on gear tailored towards Swordsman Jobs, such as the Knight. Intellect : Increases your magic attack power. Primarily used for Mage Jobs, such as Black Mage and White Mage.

: Increases your magic attack power. Primarily used for Mage Jobs, such as Black Mage and White Mage. Spirit : Increases your defense against magical attacks, such as Thundara and Molotov.

: Increases your defense against magical attacks, such as Thundara and Molotov. Luck: Increases item drop rate chances. The higher your luck, the more likely you will get gear drops (and of a higher quality too!)

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are additional stats to be cognizant of, which you will primarily find on gear. These are as follows: