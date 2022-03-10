Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – All stats and what they do
If you’re gonna kill Chaos, you need to build your team the right way.
Like any good RPG, Stranger of Paradise has a plethora of stats and stat effects to allow you to customize your character the way you want. Want to sling magic like a turret of fiery doom? How about slam your shield into a Tonberry’s face? However you like to play, you’ll want to gear up appropriately — and for that, you need to know what all of the stats do in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.
Below is a list of the “core” stats: Strength, Agility, Stamina, Intellect, Spirit and Luck. Keep in mind that certain Action Abilities may rely on a different stat to gain power from — for example, the Swordfighter’s Shield Bash ability uses Stamina for damage calculation as well as Strength. If you are curious what Job Affinity does, check out our specific guide on it here.
- Strength: Directly governs physical attack power. This applies anytime you strike an enemy with a weapon, even as a Mage attacking with your Mace.
- Agility: Increases the break damage done on critical hits. This makes your critical hits hurt more, which is especially useful for some tougher enemies.
- Stamina: Increases defense against physical attacks. This will mitigate damage from most physical strikes, and is common on gear tailored towards Swordsman Jobs, such as the Knight.
- Intellect: Increases your magic attack power. Primarily used for Mage Jobs, such as Black Mage and White Mage.
- Spirit: Increases your defense against magical attacks, such as Thundara and Molotov.
- Luck: Increases item drop rate chances. The higher your luck, the more likely you will get gear drops (and of a higher quality too!)
There are additional stats to be cognizant of, which you will primarily find on gear. These are as follows:
- Break Damage Dealt: Directly boosts damage to an opponents Break meter, shortening how long it takes to stagger an opponent.
- Break Gauge Recovery Speed: Increases the recovery rate of your break gauge.
- Weapon Type Damage Dealt: Directly boosts weapon damage by a percentage. Example: Strike Damage Dealt +1% grants a 1% bonus on all damage inflicted by strike weapons and abilities.
- Magic Type Damage Dealt: Directly boosts magical damage by a percentage. Example: Fire Damage Dealt +1% grants a 1% bonus on all fire damage inflicted by you.
- Lightbringer Damage Dealt: Directly boosts all damage dealt while under the effects of Lightbringer. When allies equip this gear, it becomes Resonance Damage Dealt, doing the same thing while the ally is under the effects of Resonance.
- Lightbringer Duration: Increases the duration of Lightbringer. When an ally equips this item, it increases the duration of Resonance.
- Lightbringer Damage Received: Lessens all damage received while under the effects of Lightbringer. When allies equip this gear, it becomes Resonance Damage Received, lessening all damage taken while under the effects of Resonance.
- MP Recovery Rate with Normal Attacks: Boosts how much MP you recover per normal attack hit. Does not affect ability attacks.
- Potion Recovery Amount: Increases how much your potions heal you for.
- Elemental Vulnerability Resistance: Directly reduces how much damage you can resist of a certain elemental type. Example: Wind Vulnerability Resistance +15% will reduce all wind damage by 15%.