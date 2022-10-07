Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li Moveset Guide: Full move list, frame data, and more

Street Fighter 6 allows players to play as their favorite characters from the franchise, battling against others worldwide in a classic fighting game. For those who prefer to use Chun-Li, there are multiple moves and combinations you will want to use as this character when facing off against an opponent. This guide covers Chun-Li’s moveset in Street Fighter 6 and associated frame data.

All Chun-Li’s moves in Street Fighter 6

These are all the listed attacks and combos you can use while playing Chun-Li.

Special Moves

Hundred Lightning Kicks: No stance + Special Move (14 Frames start-up, 56 Frames total) Lightning Kick Barrage: Use after Hundred Lighting Kicks (Click the Special Move again)

Tensho Kicks: Move Forward + Special Move (9 Frame start-up, 81 Frames total)

Kikoken: Move backward + Special Move

Hazanshu: Move downward + Special Move (26 Frame start-up, 45 Frames total)

Aerial Hundred Lighting Kicks: Special Move (while jumping in the air) (8 Frames start-up, 45 Frames total)

Super Arts

Kikosho: Neutral Stance or Move forward + Special Move + Heavy Attack (7 Frames start-up, 94 Frames total)

Aerial Kikosho: Special Move + Heavy Attack (while jumping in the air) (7 Frames start-up, 100 Frames total)

Hoyoku-sen: Move backward + Special Move + Heavy Attack (11 Frames start-up, 144 Frames total)

Soten Ranka: Move downward + Special Move + Heavy Attack (8 Frames start-up, 79 Frames total)

Unique Attacks

Yoso Kick: Move downward + Medium Attack (while jumping in the air, and can be down three times) (3 Frames start-up, 42 Frames total)

Water Lotus Fist: Move downward right + Heavy Attack (21 Frames start-up, 38 Frames total)

Yokusen Kick: Move forward + Heavy Attack (16 Frames start-up, 40 Frames total)

Wall Jump: Move upward right (while jumping in the air, next to a wall)

Throws

Koshuto: Neutral stance or Move Forward + Light Attack + Medium Attack (5 Frames start-up, 120 Frames total)

Taiji Fan: Move backward + Light Attack + Medium Attack (5 Frames start-up, 110 Frames total)

Ryuseiraku: Light Attack + Medium Attack (while jumping in the air, while next to an opponent)

Common Moves

Drive Impact: Hosen Kick – Perform a Drive Impact (26 Frames start-up, 62 Frames total)

Drive Reversal: Hoyoku Kick – Move Forward + Drive Impact (perform while blocking or performing a parry)

Drive Parry: Parry an attack when being attacked by an opponent Parry Drive Rush: Move Forward + Move Forward

Cancel Drive Rush: Move Forward + Move Forward (while connecting with a special cancelable move)

Assisted Combos