Street Fighter 6 Ryu Moveset Guide: Full move list, frame data, and more

Street Fighter 6 sees the return of many popular Street Fighter characters, and Ryu will be available for players to use against other competitors. Before jumping in and using this character, you might want to make sure you become familiar with many of his attacks and combinations that you’ll want to use against an opponent. This guide covers all of Ryu’s move list for Street Fighter 6.

All Ryu moves in Street Fighter 6

You can use these moves as Ryu in Street Fighter 6. We also break down all the frame data featured in these moves.

Special Moves and frame data

Hadoken: No stance + Special Move (12 Frame start-up, 47 Frame total)

Shoryuken: Move forward + Special Move (7 Frame start-up, 65 Frame total)

Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku: Move back + Special Move (14 Frame start-up, 61 frame total)

High Blade Kick: Move down + Special Move (18 Frame start-up, 45 Frame total)

Aerial Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku: Special Move (while doing a forward jump) (11 Frame start-up, 60 Frame total)

Special Arts

Shinku Hadoken: No movement or Move forward + Special Move + Heavy Attack (8 Frame start-up, 87 Frame total)

Shin Hashokgei: Move backward + Special Move + Heavy Attack (12 Frame start-up, 56 Frame total)

Shin Shoryuken: Move down + Special Move + Heavy Attack (5 Frame start-up, 36 Frame total)

Unique Attacks

Collarbone Breaker: Move forward + Medium Attack (20 Frame start-up, 42 Frame total)

Axe Kick: Move backward + Heavy Attack (10 Frame start-up, 43 Frame total)

Whirlwind Kick: Move forward + Heavy Attack (16 Frame start-up, 39 Frame total)

High Double Strike: Heavy Attack + Heavy Attack (9 Frame start-up, 32 Frame total)

Fuwa Triple Strike: Medium Attack + Medium Attack + Medium Attack (17 Frame start-up, 40 Frame total)

Throws

Shoulder Throw: No Stance or Move forward + Low Attack + Medium Attack (5 Frame start-up, 96 Frame total)

Somersault Throw: Move backward + Low Attack + Medium Attack (5 Frame start-up, 100 Frame total)

Common Moves

Drive Impact: Shingeki – Perform a Drive Impact (26 Frame start-up, 62 Frame total)

Drive Reversal: Chest Strike: Move forward + Drive Impact (

Drive Parry: Hold the Drive Impact button down to deflect an opponent’s strike Parry Drive Rush: While in the Drive Parry Form, Move Forward + Move Forward to

Cancel Drive Rush: Move forward + Move forward while connecting with a special cancelable move

Assisted Combos