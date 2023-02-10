Subway Surfers APK download link (v.3.7.2)

Dash, dodge, weave, and escape the oncoming trains. That’s the name of the game in Subway Surfers, one of the most popular running games on mobile. If Temple Run is the adventure setting of the genre, then Subway Surfers is the urban version. With fun, snappy gameplay, it’s no wonder that it has endured the test of time and is still one of the most downloaded mobile games. Instead of downloading it through the usual means, you might want to track down an APK file for Subway Surfers, and that’s where we are able to help with a download link to a tested working version of the game.

Subway Surfers APK download link

Many sites offer a download link for the Subway Surfers APK file, but some of them present security risks if you click on the link to download the game. We have tried and tested the following APK download link, to make sure it’s a working updated version of Subway Surfers. Moreover, there are even older versions of the game available as well.

Subway Surfers APK file (size: 176 MB, version 3.7.2)

What is the APK file

Android Package Kit (APK) is a file used by Android-based systems to distribute and install mobile apps. It’s also sometimes called Android Application Package (AAP). The main purpose of APK files is to install mobile software on your phone or PC through an Android emulator. Using APk files for installation lets you avoid having to use services such as Google Play Store, as well as avoiding regional restriction issues.

How to install an APK file

APK files can be installed on Android devices or on PCs with an Android emulator. You can use proven emulators like BlueStacks and LDPlayer.

To install APK files on your PC, open the emulator software and then select the option to install APK files. You should be able to simply drag and drop the APK file directly on the emulator home screen to start installing the app. After that, follow the instructions on the screen to complete the installation.

To install APK files on your Android device, find and open the download folder on your mobile device. Find the APK file there and tap it, then select the Install option. After that, follow the on-screen prompts to complete the installation.