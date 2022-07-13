Super Animal Royale redeem codes (July 2022)

The Super Animal Royale is an indie battle royale game in which you can choose to play as one of the many animal-like creatures. The main goal of each match is to come out as the top winner. Unlike many of the other more traditional battle royale titles, Super Animal Royale has you playing from a top-down level, and you’ll be able to see other enemies coming for you during the game. You have to manage to survive against other players and become the last person standing out of 64 other contenders. There are a handful of codes you can use to add more cosmetics to your game, increasing the experience, and make your character stand out from the others that you drop into the game with.

How to redeem Super Animal Royale codes

Redeeming Super Animal Royale codes is pretty simple and straightforward, so just follow the easy steps of our guide to redeem each code:

Log in to your Super Animal Royale game.

On the upper right side of your screen is a cog icon. Click on it.

Scroll down until you find the option that says “Coupon Code”.

Use that option to type in or copy and paste any codes that you want.

Click ‘Submit’ to finish and get your prize.

All active Super Animal Royale codes

The following are all of the currently active Super Animal Royale codes:

LOVE – Baseball Cap (Rainbow), Rainbow Umbrella and Rainbow Shutter Shades.

– Baseball Cap (Rainbow), Rainbow Umbrella and Rainbow Shutter Shades. NLSS – Red Button Up Shirt, Red Striped Shirt, Jeans Vest, Police Outfit, Velvet Robe, Skull Beanie, Police Hat, Egg Umbrella, and Josh Umbrella.

– Red Button Up Shirt, Red Striped Shirt, Jeans Vest, Police Outfit, Velvet Robe, Skull Beanie, Police Hat, Egg Umbrella, and Josh Umbrella. SUPERFREE – Super Fox Beanie.

– Super Fox Beanie. SQUIDUP – Squid Hat.

– Squid Hat. FROGGYCROSSING – Froggy Hat, Froggy Dress, and Purple Round Glasses.

All seasonal Super Animal Royale codes

The following codes activate only around their respective seasonal times during the year:

CANADA – Mountie Outfit, Mountie Hat & Hockey Stick.

– Mountie Outfit, Mountie Hat & Hockey Stick. USA – Uncle Sam Outfit, Stars & Stripes Hat, and Stars & Stripes Baseball Bat.

– Uncle Sam Outfit, Stars & Stripes Hat, and Stars & Stripes Baseball Bat. DAYOFTHEDEAD – Mariachi Outfit & Mariachi Hat.

– Mariachi Outfit & Mariachi Hat. SAKURA – Sakura Kimono, Sakura Fan and Sakura Umbrella.

– Sakura Kimono, Sakura Fan and Sakura Umbrella. HOWLOWEEN – Howl mask.

– Howl mask. BIRTHDAY – Pixile Party Hat, Pixile Umbrella & 3rd Anniversary Cake Gravestone.

– Pixile Party Hat, Pixile Umbrella & 3rd Anniversary Cake Gravestone. CRISPRmas – Santa Hat, Santa Beard & Santa Outfit.

– Santa Hat, Santa Beard & Santa Outfit. NEWYEAR – Party Hat and Dress.

All expired Super Animal Royale codes

The following codes have already expired and are no longer redeemable: