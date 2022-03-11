Swords of Legends Online System Requirements and Recommended Specs

Swords of Legends Online is a Chinese wuxia inspired MMORPG. Recently unlocked as free-to-play, the game allows players to soar through the skies on flying swords, execute jumps and kicks ripped straight out of your favorite martial arts movie, and explore Chinese mythology in an online world. The game isn’t perfect, but it does look good, visually and creatively. Here are the minimum system requirements and recommended specs to play Swords of Legends Online.

According to the Steam Page, the minimum requirements are as follows:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD FX-6300 or Intel Core i3-4130

AMD FX-6300 or Intel Core i3-4130 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7870

GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7870 DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible soundcard

The recommended specs are as follows:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GTX 980Ti

Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GTX 980Ti DirectX: Version 9.0

Version 9.0 Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible soundcard

There is no iOS version, and it is recommended that you have reasonable ping while playing this game — at pings above 150ms, you can experience rubberbanding and a delay in skillcasting, which can cause some encounters to be difficult to clear.