Swords of Legends Online System Requirements and Recommended Specs
Find out if your machine can run Swords of Legends Online.
Swords of Legends Online is a Chinese wuxia inspired MMORPG. Recently unlocked as free-to-play, the game allows players to soar through the skies on flying swords, execute jumps and kicks ripped straight out of your favorite martial arts movie, and explore Chinese mythology in an online world. The game isn’t perfect, but it does look good, visually and creatively. Here are the minimum system requirements and recommended specs to play Swords of Legends Online.
According to the Steam Page, the minimum requirements are as follows:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: AMD FX-6300 or Intel Core i3-4130
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7870
- DirectX: Version 9.0
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible soundcard
The recommended specs are as follows:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GTX 980Ti
- DirectX: Version 9.0
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible soundcard
There is no iOS version, and it is recommended that you have reasonable ping while playing this game — at pings above 150ms, you can experience rubberbanding and a delay in skillcasting, which can cause some encounters to be difficult to clear.