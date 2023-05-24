Tears of the Kingdom – Best Zonai Mecha Builds & Blueprints

The Legend of Zelda community has wasted no time pushing the boundaries of Tears of the Kingdom’s new systems. With so many exciting ways to create new combinations, or test the limits of the BotW sequel, it can be intimidating to get started. Below, we have gathered up some of the best Zonai Mech builds to help players get started.

Shadester’s Autonomous Battle Robot

Screenshot via Reddit

Source: Zeldabuilds.gg

Vanquish enemies effortlessly in Tears of the Kingdom with this mecha build. By using a few Zonai devices, including large wheels and beam emitters, your robot will accompany Link across Hyrule, projecting powerful beams of light. Enhance its functionality with a Steering stick for full mecha capabilities.

Xioset’s Cute War Machine

Screenshot via Reddit

Source: Reddit

This unique build combines a few rocks, four large wheels, and three cannons to form a marvelous contraption. Adding to its charm, the machine features an adorable sand plushie perched on top. It could be the cutest Mech scooting around Hyrule.

Shadester’s Mobile Death Ray

Screenshot via Reddit

Source: Reddit

Unleash an electrically powered monster truck with a real engine, thanks to Reddit user Shadester. This Tears of the Kingdom build, acquired from the Gemimik Shrine in Rist Peninsula, utilizes a Shock Emitter to provide devastating attacks. Its fan design allows it to strike enemies while avoiding ground obstructions.

Honks’ Automatic Tank

Screenshot via Reddit

Source: Zeldabuilds.gg

Decimate foes effortlessly using this tank build. Equipped with target-spotting and autonomous destruction abilities, the tank wreaks havoc on anything in sight. Consider adding a steering device to transform it into a mecha, granting you even more strategic advantages.

AlfredoTheImpasta’s Advanced Combat Mech

Screenshot via Reddit

Source: Reddit

Prepare decimate Bokoblins in Tears of the Kingdom with this mecha’s arsenal of cannons and knives. Pilot this formidable design from the back, driving it towards enemies and pummeling them into submission. The attention to detail even extends to a mecha-like face, adding to its overall visual appeal.

kimitaeyang0’s Armored Core Mech

Screenshot via Reddit

Source: Reddit

Experience the ultimate mecha package with this versatile build. Armed with laser beams, projectiles, and a stylish cockpit, this mech allows you to traverse Hyrule while obliterating everything in your path swiftly.

While any of the above created by Tears of the Kingdom community members could be perfect for crashing through Hyrule, players can also add their own creative ideas to these amazing builds. With so many different options and an endless supply of items to attach to vehicles and mechas, the sky is truly the limit.