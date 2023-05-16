Tears of the Kingdom takes place a few years after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The world has moved on, and a new cataclysmic event has shaken Hyrule, marking the appearance of the Sky Islands, new Shrines, and so much more. However, it’s unclear if many of the creatures and machines from the last game are present in the sequel. This guide explains if there are Guardians in Tears of the Kingdom and what’s happened to them.

Are There Still Guardians in Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom?

No, there don’t appear to be any Guardians left in Hyrule by the time Tears of the Kingdom takes place. We haven’t encountered any while we’ve been playing, but that doesn’t mean they’ve simply vanished. On the contrary, there are two very logical reasons for the lack of Guardians in this game, both of which match up with the lore presented in the opening hours.

Firstly, the initial cutscene in Tears of the Kingdom shows a world-changing event. Hyrule Castle is lifted into the sky, the Sky Islands appear, and all sorts of rocks, ruins, and Shrines start to fall down on the lands of Hyrule. This debris could easily have smashed any and all Guardian wreckage around the world, leaving little more than smoking piles of debris indistinguishable from the rocks and caves.

The second reason Guardians likely aren’t visible in Hyrule is that they’ve been repurposed. In the years since the end of Breath of the Wild, people like Purah have been experimenting with Seikah technology, resulting in advancements like the Purah Pad. Many fans believe that Guardians have been used to make new machines like the Skyview Towers. The arms that grab Link each time he uses a Skyview Tower look very similar to those of the Guardians, so it seems likely that the ancient machines have been taken apart and repurposed for a modern Hyrule.

Most Zelda games present Hyrule in a completely different way than what’s come before. Windwaker is a prime example of how Nintendo transformed the well-trodden land into something players never expected, changing everything fans knew about the beloved series. Tears of the Kingdom is different because it holds onto much of what Breath of the Wild established. It’s a new game, but the world remains the same in many ways. The changes and nuances only enhance Hyrule and make it more inviting. Still, when it comes to the Guardians, the most likely answer is that they’ve been butchered to pave the way for Hyrule’s future rather than simply disappearing.

And that's it!

