Tears of the Kingdom – How To Complete Sikukuu Shrine

Link has become a swordsman by day and a time master by night with Tears of the Kingdom’s new Recall ability. And it is in Sikukuu Shrine that you’ll get to put this ability into practice with cogs and levers.

This guide will provide a step-by-step walkthrough to help you solve the puzzles and earn the rewards. So get ready to master the Recall ability and complete the Spinning Gears puzzle in the Sikukuu Shrine.

Spinning Gears’ Sikukuu Shrine Location in ToK

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sikukuu Shrine is a puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is located in the Eldin Mountains on a rocky outcropping southeast of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. Players can launch themselves from the tower and paraglide slightly southeast to reach the shrine. The shrine consists of two puzzles that players need to solve.

How to Solve Spinning Gears’ Sikukuu Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first puzzle involves a large cog spinning counter-clockwise with a ball dropping from the device above it. Unfortunately, the ball falls into the abyss because of the cog’s direction. Players can use Link’s Recall ability to change the cog’s direction. A new ball will drop and move in the right direction, eventually landing in the ball holder. This will activate the device and grant access to the next room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second puzzle involves a lazy cog that isn’t moving at all. Players can use Ultrahand to spin the lever to the cog’s right to reach the upper platform with the shrine statue. Ideally, the cog should spin clockwise. After working the lever for a few seconds, players can use Recall on the cog and hop in.

Before heading up and grabbing the Light of Blessing, why not get an extra weapon? Riding the cog down will lead to a secret room with a chest containing a level 15 Mighty Zonaite Longsword with Durability Up. Players can then use Ascend to head back up and repeat the process to exit the shrine.