The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom builds upon many of the gameplay mechanics and systems introduced in Breath of the Wild. A huge part of the previous game’s version of Hyrule was Shrines, small dungeons that took up to an hour to complete and helped boost Link’s stamina or heart container totals. These are back in the sequel, and this guide outlines where to find them and what you must do to complete them.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

Related: The Legend of Zelda: How to Play Every Game In Release Order

Breath of the Wild has a total of 120 Shrines for players to complete across the map of Hyrule. Each one acts as a fast travel point and contains additional chests with loot for Link to use. Tears of the Kingdom has even more, giving players so much more to do outside of the main questline.

Below, we’ve listed every Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom in the order we encountered them. They’re split up by region to help identify how many are located in every section of the map. Underneath the Shrine’s location is an explanation of how to complete it for any player struggling to find the solution.

Every Shrine Location & How to Beat Them in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

As seen Tears of the Kingdom’s Trailer #2 and Trailer #3 ahead of the game’s release, Shrines in Hyrule look very different from how they did in Breath of the Wild in the sequel. This means that instead of looking out for Shrines that glow orange or blue, players need to keep an eye out for Shrine-shaped structures with glowing auroras ascending into the sky from the top of their cones.

Below is the exact location of every Shrine alongside a map reference and an explanation of how to solve them.

All Shrines in The Great Sky Island