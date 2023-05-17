Tears of the Kingdom – Do Weapons Respawn?

Weapons are crucial while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There are a wide variety of weapons to find while exploring Hyrule, and you can further empower them by Fusing a weapon with a nearby material, resource, or even monster parts to make them even more powerful.

One thing we’ve been wondering is if the weapons respawn in Tears of the Kingdom. We’d hope so because the weapons in the game eventually break, and you’re forced to find new ones or take one off any enemies that you’ve defeated in battle. Thankfully, we did find our answer, and it makes our time playing Tears of the Kingdom that much better.

How Long Until Weapons Repsawn in Tears of the Kingdom?

We can confirm that weapons do respawn in Tears of the Kingdom. If you pick up a weapon from a location and return at a later point, it will have reappeared, and you can grab it again, adding its power back to your growing arsenal.

The timing of any weapon respawn is associated with the Blood Moon. The Blood Moon occurs every few days in Tears of the Kingdom, every seven in-game days, which means you have to wait a week before you can acquire more weapons that you’ve found out in the world.

At the same time, any time a monster falls, the Blood Moon raises them from the dead and returns them to the game. This also has the weapons they were holding, and you can now grab them up from the ground whenever you take them out, but you will need to track them down once again while they’re wandering around the world.

However, it is important to note that the chests don’t respawn. If you found a weapon inside a chest, this one will not reappear, and you won’t be able to pick those up again. These materials won’t appear again, as those are one-offs, so don’t try to track those too much, and instead focus on the weapons, bows, and shields that you can find throughout Hyrule kingdom in Tears of the Kingdom.

