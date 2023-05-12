Tears of the Kingdom – All Skyview Tower Locations
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players will need to locate Skyview Towers to expand their map of Hyrule.
When you finally make your way down to Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find that map is completely blank. Much has changed since Breath of the Wild, and you’ll need to travel the land, activating structures called Skyview Towers that help you chart the area immediately surrounding them.
** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**
Based on the blank map, there are fifteen total Towers to activate, and we’re covering all of them here.
How to Find and Activate All Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom
Like Shiekah Towers back in Breath of the Wild, activating Skyview Towers will rarely be a walk in the park. Some are guarded by monsters, others have their doors either locked or their terminals deactivated, and still others are surrounded by even greater hazards. You will, however, always know where they are thanks to the lights shining into the sky from their bases.
Below are the exact locations and activation conditions for all fifteen Skyview Towrs in Tears of the Kingdom.
All Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom
And that's it!
