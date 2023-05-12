Tears of the Kingdom – All Skyview Tower Locations

When you finally make your way down to Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find that map is completely blank. Much has changed since Breath of the Wild, and you’ll need to travel the land, activating structures called Skyview Towers that help you chart the area immediately surrounding them.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

Based on the blank map, there are fifteen total Towers to activate, and we’re covering all of them here.

How to Find and Activate All Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom

Like Shiekah Towers back in Breath of the Wild, activating Skyview Towers will rarely be a walk in the park. Some are guarded by monsters, others have their doors either locked or their terminals deactivated, and still others are surrounded by even greater hazards. You will, however, always know where they are thanks to the lights shining into the sky from their bases.

Below are the exact locations and activation conditions for all fifteen Skyview Towrs in Tears of the Kingdom.

All Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom

Tower Location Tower Name How to Activate

the Tower

-0293, 0137, 0025 Lookout Landing

Skyview Tower Unlocked following a rest at Lookout

Landing after talking to Purah

during your first visit.

-0753, -1019, 0064 Hyrule Field

Skyview Tower Approach from the west, make your way up

through the Moblin camp and into the area

surrounding the Tower. Defeat or avoid the enemies

and open the Tower door.

0602, -2119, 0098 Popla Foothills

Skyview Tower Enter a cave near some ruins south of the Tower.

Head north of the cave entrance and step on the switch

to release the worker who will repair the Tower,

allowing you to activate it.

1344, -1170, 0166 Saharsa Slope

Skyview Tower Enter a cave system north of the Tower

and break through the rocks until you reach

a central room. Use Ascend on a differently colored

section of the roof, remove the sticks blocking the door,

and activate the Tower.

