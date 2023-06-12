Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get the Ember Armor Set

Many of the armor sets in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offer unique effects, whether offensive, defensive, or traversal-based. There are even some new effects not present in Breath of the Wild, and the Ember Armor set has one: with one or more pieces of it equipped, you’ll deal increased damage in hot weather conditions. The set is not hard to get, though it takes some effort. We’ll cover where to find all the pieces in this guide.

Where to Find All Pieces of the Ember Armor Set in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Two of the three pieces of the Ember set are near Goron City in the northeast portion of Hyrule Kingdom. As both caves where you find them are also filled with lava, you’ll need gear or Elixirs that give you the Flame Guard status. You can make the Elixirs with Fireproof Lizards or purchase Flamebreaker Armor from the shop in Goron City.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve completed the Water Temple, Sidon’s Sage ability can also grant temporary immunity to the heat, but you’ll need to reapply it after a few minutes. However, you go about getting Flame Guard; for the first two pieces of the Ember set, you’re heading into two caves north and south of Goron City.

Where to Find the Ember Headdress in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ember Headdress is in a cave north of Goron City called YunoboCo South Cave. If you head north from the City and follow the mine rails northwest, you’ll come across the entrance nestled in a rocky hill near a Bokoblin camp.

Screenshot via Gamepur

Once inside the cave, you can break the rocks nearby to reveal some Zonai devices to make a cart to cross the lava lake, but I happened to have a Sapphire I could Fuse to one of my worst weapons. By waving the Sapphire Sword near the lava, I was able to make walkable platforms all the way across.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also climb along the walls or any number of other ways across. You can pick up the Headdress at the far end of the lava lake.

Where to Find the Ember Shirt in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ember Shirding in a cave south of Goron City called Goronbi River Cave. The easiest way to reach it is to follow the Goronbi River that leads south from the City to its terminus in the south. The cave is on the west side of the river’s end.

Screenshot via Gamepur

Once in the cave, you’ll notice rocky platforms floating along a lava river. Use Recall on them to follow their path back to a platform with some breakable ore veins on your right. You’ll encounter another lava river with lava bars on your right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Recall the floating platforms here and take out the Fire Like Like, then let the floating platforms carry you to the treasure chest with the Shirt.

Where to Find the Ember Trousers in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t find the Ember Trousers nearly as close to Goron City as the other two pieces in the set. Instead, you’re headed to Foothill Stable or the nearby Kisinona Shrine directly south of Death Mountain, at its base. From there, travel slightly north to the banks of Cephla Lake.

Screenshot via Gamepur

There you’ll find a tent and two Hylians with a quest marker over their heads. The pair are treasure hunters who’ve been searching the nearby Cephla Lake Cave for loot for some time. They mention a nearby dog might be able to sniff out what they’re looking for, and you can do just that.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Feed the pup near their tent three times (what you feed it doesn’t matter, as long as it’s actually food), and it will trot into the cave and sniff out the treasure chest you want.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The chest in question is in the back-left section of the cave, with an ore vein to its left and a patch of Brightblooms to its right. The Ember Trousers are inside. Now you can look fancy in the weather while bringing the pain to Ganandorf’s minions.