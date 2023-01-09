Tekken 7 Tier List – The best characters in Tekken 7

Tekken 7 is a challenging and technical game to master, but playing as the best characters in the game can help you on the path to victory. Even with the impending release of Tekken 8, Tekken 7 is still thriving in the casual online and competitive scene. This list divides all the characters into three simple-to-understand tiers. These are the best characters Tekken 7 has to offer in terms of power and ease of use, ranked from best to worse.

Complete Tekken 7 Tier List

This list will break down the entire roster of characters into different tiers. In Tekken 7, like many other fighting games, you can win with any character, even bottom tiers, if you give them enough time and patience.

Top Tier Tekken 7 characters

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are some of the most accessible characters to use in casual play, and they are devastating when wielded by some of Tekken 7’s elite tournament players.

Akuma

Feng

Geese Howard

Paul Phoenix

Zafina

Mid-Tier Tekken 7 characters

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most of Tekken 7’s massive roster is considered mid-tier and completely viable for novice and expert-level players once you learn them. Tekken 7 is one of the better-balanced fighting games, and the sheer size of this list of characters demonstrates that.

Alisa

Anna

Asuka

Bob

Bryan

Claudio

Devil Jin

Dragunov

Eliza

Gigas

Heihachi

Hwoarang

Jack 7

Jin

Josie

Julia

Katarina

Kazumi

Kazuya

King

Kunimitsu

Lars

Law

Lee

Lei

Leo

Lili

Lucky Chloe

Marduk

Miguel

Negan

Nina

Noctis

Raven

Shaheen

Steve

Xiaoyu

Yoshimitsu

Bottom Tier characters

Screenshot by Gamepur

These characters aren’t unplayable by any stretch, but they have limited tools when they face off against the vast majority of the roster. Compared to the top tiers, the sheer effort versus reward makes these fighters a tough recommendation for novice players.

Armor King

Eddy Gordo

Fahkumram

Ganryu

Kuma

Leroy

Lidia

Panda

Various patches and updates may change characters at the top or bottom of this list, but with Tekken 8’s upcoming release, the cadence of sweeping competitive patches will start to slow down. Find a character you enjoy, and maximize their tools to make them viable at any level of play.