Tekken 8 Release Date, Pre-Order Editions, and Trailers

Tekken 8 is the sequel to the long-running 3D fighting game franchise from Bandai Namco. It’s exciting to have a massive roster and some neat new mechanics to help spice up the age-old formula. Tekken’s story mode has been average in the past, but the Bandai Namco Studios team is promising a more robust story mode for fans looking for a similar experience to the recently released Street Fighter 6 title. This guide will cover everything from the current roster to trailers and pre-order goodies.

Tekken 8 will be released on January 26, 2024, giving ample time for players to get through Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 before settling in for some good Tekken. This release arrangement was also done strategically to complete the Tekken World Tour tournament for Tekken 7, which will finish on January 14, 2024.

Tekken 8 will be released on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The Tekken series seems to be heavily associated with Steam, so players should expect it to remain exclusive to the Steam platform. This is good news for everyone worried about the Epic Games Store snatching up all the newer titles.

All Tekken 8 Editions Available for Pre-Order

Tekken 8 pre-orders come in four editions, which include the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, and Premium Collector’s Edition. The Standard Edition will consist of the base game and the Paul Phoenix Arcade Quest costume, while PlayStation pre-orders get the Tetsujin and Mokujin avatar skins for Arcade Quest, which will be available for $69.99. The Deluxe Edition will cost $99.99 and include:

All standard edition items.

A gold suit alternative for all 32 characters.

Full access to all year-one content.

That content will consist of four new playable characters and an exclusive Kinjin avatar skin for Arcade Quest.

Tekken 8 Ultimate Edition is digitally exclusive and will come in at $109.99 while being available through Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store on Xbox Series X/S. It will come with the previously mentioned bonuses, avatar skins modeled after Kazuya, Jun, and Jin, and a set of 32 T-shirt designs to use on your custom avatars. You’ll also get some exclusive customization options for Arcade Quest Mode.

As for the Premium Collector’s Edition, you can pick one up for $299.99, and it’ll only be purchasable exclusively through the Bandai Namco Store. Along with the extras included in the other editions, you’ll get the following as well:

Electrified Jin figurine (25 centimeters tall)

Special Face-Off steelbook

8 glossy collectible cards

Leroy Smith’s metal ring with velvet pouch

Arcade Token (5 centimeters tall)

Tekken 8 Roster: All Confirmed Characters

Bandai Namco has confirmed 24 characters so far, but they’ve promised 32 playable characters for release. The roster will be expanded over time with seasonal content and DLC. You can find the revealed roster on the official channels, but for time’s sake, we’ll list every character that’s been announced here for you.

Confirmed Roster Edition Marshall Law Standard Dragunov Standard Shaheen Standard Paul Phoenix Standard Jin Kazama Standard Nina Williams Standard Jack-8 Standard King Standard Lars Alexandersson Standard Jun Kazama Standard Leroy Smith Standard Hwoarang Standard Claudio Serafino Standard Bryan Fury Standard Lili Standard Raven Standard Azucena Standard Ling Xiaoyu Standard Kuma Standard Yoshimitsu Standard Leo Standard Steve Fox Standard Asuka Kazama Standard Feng Wei Standard Roster is subject to change.

All Tekken 8 Trailers

We’ve included every trailer released by Bandai Namco, including character introductions. The latest trailer will start us off and eventually end with the initial reveal trailer.

The initial reveal trailer for Feng Wei.

The release date was revealed along with the Closed beta test reveal date.

The initial trailer for Azucena.

The initial trailer for Raven.

The initial trailer for Claudio Serafino.

The initial trailer for Bryan Fury.

The initial trailer for Hwoarang.

The initial trailer for Lili.

The initial trailer for Asuka Kazama.

The initial trailer for Leroy Smith.

The initial trailer for Ling Xiaoyu.

The initial trailer for Jun Kazama.

The initial trailer for Jack-8.

The initial trailer for Lars Alexandersson.

The initial trailer for King.

The initial trailer for Marshall Law.

The initial trailer for Paul Phoenix.

The initial trailer for Jin Kazama.

An official look at the new mechanics and gameplay for Tekken 8.

The initial trailer for Nina Williams.

The story and gameplay trailer showcasing the main plotline.

The initial reveal trailer, which debuted on September 13, 2022, in the PlayStation State of Play showcase.