Tempest Mephis Boss in Wuthering Waves
Tempest Mephis Location in Wuthering Waves

n this guide, we'll tell you all about Tempest Mephis, including its location, and how to defeat it.
Davi Braid
Published: May 29, 2024 08:32 pm

Tempest Mephis is a powerful 4-Cost Echo in Wuthering Waves. In this guide, we’ll tell you all about Tempest Mephis, including its location, how to defeat it, its skills, and material drops. Let’s dive into it!

How to Get Tempest Mephis in Wuthering Waves

Pecok Flower Locations in Wuthering Waves
You can obtain Tempest Mephis by defeating it near Qichi Village in the Central Plains. The boss is underground. Look for a hole near the Resonance Nexus with wind blowing upward. Drop down the hole to enter its arena.

Boss Location

  • Location: Near Qichi Village in the Central Plains.
  • Details: The boss is underground. Look for a hole near the Resonance Nexus with wind blowing upward. Drop down the hole to enter its arena.

Tempest Mephis is resistant to Electro damage, so pick your Resonators carefully before starting this boss fight. Defeating Tempest Mephis will reward you with a Hidden Thunder Tacet Core, but you will need 60 Waveplates to claim these materials after defeating Tempest Mephis.

What is Tempest Mephis?

Tempest Mephis is an Overlord class Echo with a cost of 4. This Echo skill allows you to transform into Tempest Mephis, dealing continuous Electro damage and boosting your character’s Electro and Heavy Attack damage.

Skill ActionDescription
Tail SwingDeals 73.66% Electro DMG per strike
Claw AttackDeals 126.27% Electro DMG
Buff After Claw AttackIncreases Electro DMG and Heavy Attack DMG by 12% for 15 seconds
Cooldown20 seconds

Recommended Characters for Tempest Mephis

To make the fight against Tempest Mephis easier, consider using these characters:

  • Calcharo: Despite the Electro resistance, Calcharo can still be effective with the right strategy.
  • Yuanwu: A solid choice for dealing consistent damage and surviving the battle.
Davi Braid