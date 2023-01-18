The 10 best Clash Royale decks for Spell Valley
Spell Valley must fall, and here’s how to do it.
There are several Arenas in Clash Royale, each representing a unique map for players to clash on. Arena 5 is known as Spell Valley, and you need 1400+ Trophies to enter this arena. It’s a bright and colorful place that lets players unlock several cards and chests while progressing. You will need decent decks to navigate the Spell Valley, so we have prepared the ten best decks to help you with Arena 5, Spell Valley.
The best ten decks for Arena 5 Spell Valley in Clash Royale
10. Mini P.E.K.K.A. Deck
- Mini P.E.K.K.A.
- Goblin Barrel
- Archers
- Minions
- Bomber
- Skeleton Army
- Musketeer
- Miner
Build up your forces with cheap troops until you can unleash the Miner to tank for Mini P.E.K.K.A. and bring down the walls and the Tower.
9. Giant Wizard Deck
- Giant
- Wizard
- Goblin Barrel
- Zap
- Fireball
- Arrows
- Skeleton Army
- Mega Minion
Use the Giant to tank for the Wizard, and use the various spells at your disposal to help the duo take down the Tower.
8. Goblin Barrel Deck
- Goblin Barrel
- P.E.K.K.A.
- SKeleton Army
- Baby Dragon
- Arrows
- Witch
- Bomber
- Goblin Cage
The idea around this deck is to defend for a little while, using the troops at your disposal, then combo the Goblin Barrel with P.E.K.K.A. to push for victory.
7. Battle Ram Deck
- Battle Ram
- Zap
- Hog Rider
- Witch
- Skeleton Army
- Minions
- Bomber
- Valkyrie
With this deck, you’ll want to concentrate on a large push with your Battle Ram, supported by troops behind it, ideally Minions, Valkyrie, and Witch.
6. Barbarian Deck
- Barbarians
- Bats
- Wizard
- Hog Rider
- Barbarian Barrel
- Zap
- P.E.K.K.A.
- Baby Dragon
This deck is all about overwhelming your opponent with different troops, building up that ultimate P.E.K.K.A. push at the end.
5. Miner Deck
- Miner
- Giant Skeleton
- Goblin Barrel
- Fireball
- Barbarian Barrel
- Musketeer
- Knight
- Bomber
Stall until you can use the Miner to soften up the enemy, followed by a combo of Giant Skeleton and one or both Barrel spells.
4. P.E.K.K.A. Deck
- P.E.K.K.A.
- Fireball
- Valkyrie
- Skeleton Army
- Barbarians
- Musketeer
- Wizard
- Zap
Use your Barbarians and Musketeer to defend while building up resources to send P.E.K.K.A. and Wizard together to take down the Tower.
3. Princess Deck
- Skeleton Army
- Princess
- Minions
- Baby Dragon
- Witch
- Battering Ram
- Giant
- Arrows
Use your troops to soften up the enemy, then send a tank, such as Giant or Battering Ram, with Princess and Witch behind them.
2. Valkyrie Deck
- Skeleton Army
- Archers
- Minions
- Baby Dragon
- Witch
- Valkyrie
- Giant
- Arrows
Use cheap troops and Arrows to clear out enemy waves, then send Giant and Valkyrie together to smash the enemy Tower.
1. Hog Deck
- Hog Rider
- Goblin Barrel
- Mini P.E.K.K.A.
- Skeleton Army
- Fireball
- Baby Dragon
- Valkyrie
- Battering Ram
Probe your opponent’s defenses with Hog Rider, Baby Dragon, and Valkyrie, and then when you’re ready to push, send two Hog Riders supported with Goblin Barrel.