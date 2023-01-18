The 10 best Clash Royale decks for Spell Valley

There are several Arenas in Clash Royale, each representing a unique map for players to clash on. Arena 5 is known as Spell Valley, and you need 1400+ Trophies to enter this arena. It’s a bright and colorful place that lets players unlock several cards and chests while progressing. You will need decent decks to navigate the Spell Valley, so we have prepared the ten best decks to help you with Arena 5, Spell Valley.

The best ten decks for Arena 5 Spell Valley in Clash Royale

10. Mini P.E.K.K.A. Deck

Mini P.E.K.K.A.

Goblin Barrel

Archers

Minions

Bomber

Skeleton Army

Musketeer

Miner

Build up your forces with cheap troops until you can unleash the Miner to tank for Mini P.E.K.K.A. and bring down the walls and the Tower.

9. Giant Wizard Deck

Giant

Wizard

Goblin Barrel

Zap

Fireball

Arrows

Skeleton Army

Mega Minion

Use the Giant to tank for the Wizard, and use the various spells at your disposal to help the duo take down the Tower.

8. Goblin Barrel Deck

Goblin Barrel

P.E.K.K.A.

SKeleton Army

Baby Dragon

Arrows

Witch

Bomber

Goblin Cage

The idea around this deck is to defend for a little while, using the troops at your disposal, then combo the Goblin Barrel with P.E.K.K.A. to push for victory.

7. Battle Ram Deck

Battle Ram

Zap

Hog Rider

Witch

Skeleton Army

Minions

Bomber

Valkyrie

With this deck, you’ll want to concentrate on a large push with your Battle Ram, supported by troops behind it, ideally Minions, Valkyrie, and Witch.

6. Barbarian Deck

Barbarians

Bats

Wizard

Hog Rider

Barbarian Barrel

Zap

P.E.K.K.A.

Baby Dragon

This deck is all about overwhelming your opponent with different troops, building up that ultimate P.E.K.K.A. push at the end.

5. Miner Deck

Miner

Giant Skeleton

Goblin Barrel

Fireball

Barbarian Barrel

Musketeer

Knight

Bomber

Stall until you can use the Miner to soften up the enemy, followed by a combo of Giant Skeleton and one or both Barrel spells.

4. P.E.K.K.A. Deck

P.E.K.K.A.

Fireball

Valkyrie

Skeleton Army

Barbarians

Musketeer

Wizard

Zap

Use your Barbarians and Musketeer to defend while building up resources to send P.E.K.K.A. and Wizard together to take down the Tower.

3. Princess Deck

Skeleton Army

Princess

Minions

Baby Dragon

Witch

Battering Ram

Giant

Arrows

Use your troops to soften up the enemy, then send a tank, such as Giant or Battering Ram, with Princess and Witch behind them.

2. Valkyrie Deck

Skeleton Army

Archers

Minions

Baby Dragon

Witch

Valkyrie

Giant

Arrows

Use cheap troops and Arrows to clear out enemy waves, then send Giant and Valkyrie together to smash the enemy Tower.

1. Hog Deck

Hog Rider

Goblin Barrel

Mini P.E.K.K.A.

Skeleton Army

Fireball

Baby Dragon

Valkyrie

Battering Ram

Probe your opponent’s defenses with Hog Rider, Baby Dragon, and Valkyrie, and then when you’re ready to push, send two Hog Riders supported with Goblin Barrel.