The best Mortar decks in Clash Royale

Clash Royale decks are often built around one specific unit. If you’re a fan of the Mortar, then you’ll want to check out the builds on this list. The Mortar itself can damage structures and flying foes from a good distance, but you’ll want to surround it with other heroes and machines to ensure victory. You’ll notice some recurring units in these decks — The Log is a part of all five, for example — but that’s because they’re proven to work.

Mortar, Miner, & Prince Deck

Image via Supercell

This first deck build is focused on sending out mobs while you hit from a distance. The Mortar and Fireball can rain down from above while the likes of the Goblin Gang, Miner, and Prince can deal melee damage. Mid-range moves pair nicely with the Miner’s ability to surprise attack.

Bats

Dart Goblin

Fireball

Goblin Gang

The Log

Miner

Mortar

Prince

Mortar PEKKA Bait Deck

Image via Supercell

As the name implies, this build is about baiting the opponent. PEKKA is a very sturdy fighter, so as other units close in to attack him, you can rain the Mortar down on them. If that doesn’t do the job, Spear Goblins and Minions can finish them off. It’s a great way to bait and beat the enemy team.

Goblin Gang

Hog Rider

Minion Horde

The Log

Mortar

PEKKA

Spear Goblins

Zap

Mortal Poison Control Deck

Image via Supercell

This deck is for those who like to zone (a strategy that involves controlling parts of the battlefield). By combining the Mortar with Poison, you have two great options for making large portions of the map very dangerous for your opponent. There are plenty of other options for directly attacking while you zone.

Bandit

Inferno Dragon

Knight

The Log

Miner

Minions

Mortar

Poison

Mortal Rocket Loop Deck

Image via Supercell

Firing Mortars into the sky is one thing, but what about doubling up and sending Rockets at your enemy too? The idea with this deck is to constantly rain down damage from above; the Tornado is a comparable unit in that sense as well. While that’s going on, you can send Knights straight ahead to the enemy base.

Archers

Bats

Ice Spirit

Knight

The Log

Mortar

Rocket

Tornado

Mortar Skeleton King Deck

Image via Supercell

Finally, we have a build that could also double as a Skeleton King deck. His ability to summon skeletons makes this a pure mob strategy. Send him and all your other melee units forward while providing support from a distance with the Mortar and Fireball. Just be careful if your opponent also has The Log equipped — it’s the only thing that can knock back the Skeleton King.