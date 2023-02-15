Phoenix is a Legendary Card in Clash Royale that is annoying to play against. It’s a flying melee troop with decent hitpoints and damage output. Plus, if you kill Phoenix for the first time, it will turn into an egg and be reborn if you fail to break it. If you’re tired of playing against Phoenix, why not use it instead? If you’re looking for the best Phoenix decks in Clash Royale, you’re looking at the right guide.

What are the best Phoenix Decks in Clash Royale?

Here are some decks you can try if you want to use Phoenix. Please note that a Phoenix deck is expensive, and you have to invest if you wish to use it due to the rarity of the cards. Also, the elixir curve of the decks we’ll mention is pretty high, so you have to be careful with very aggressive decks.

Giant – Phoenix Deck

Image via Supercell

Phoenix

Fire Spirit

Ice Spirit

Bomber

Archer Queen

Night Wish

Barbarian

Giant

You will love this deck if you’re a Phoenix lover and a returning player. It features classic cards such as Barbarian and Giant. Giant will be our primary damage dealer, supported by Night Witch and Archer Queen long-range attacks. We also added the Spirit of Fire and Ice for safety during the match’s early stages. Phoenix and Barbarian will be the main line of defense, with Barbarians taking the ground troops while Phoenix is the one in charge of the air defense.

Phoenix Hog Loon Deck

Image via Supercell

Phoenix

Hog Rider

Ice Spirit

Royal Delivery

Graveyard

Wall Breakers

Rascals

Balloon

With fast ground troops, this deck aims to pressure the enemy in the early stages. Then, if they over-commit in their ground defense, strike them with our Balloon. If you’re using this deck, it’s better to hit your opponent first with a Hog Rider and support it with Ice Spirit and Rascals. Hopefully, this will create enough pressure for your opponent to commit many resources to defend against the early pressure. Once his tempo and rhythm are off, hit him with Balloon and Wall Breakers for an easy siege.

Phoenix Lava Loon Deck

Image via Supercell

Phoenix

Miner

Inferno Dragon

Zap

Arrows

Barbarian

Lava Hound

Balloon

This deck is for those who want a quick game. The primary strategy for this game is to overwhelm your opponent and use the direct tower hit spells to seal the deal should the initial waves not be enough. This has almost the same gameplay as the Hog Loon, but since the elixir costs of the cards in the Lava Loon deck are cheaper than the Hog Loon, it’s perfect for multiple waves.

The best case scenario is if you’re given a Miner early on. Use the miner to start the pressure, then protect it and yourself with Arrows and Barbarians. Continuously Zap his tower to add to the pressure. If the early waves are not enough, Balloon and Lava Hound are there to seal the deal for you.

Phoenix Skeleton King Graveyard Deck

Image via Supercell

Phoenix

Graveyard

Skeleton King

Barbarian Barrel

Poison

Skeletons

Tombstone

Zappies

“Mass Spawn” is the theme of this deck. You’d want to flood your enemies with Skeletons and overwhelm your opponent with numbers. At the early stage, summon Skeleton consistently. The Tombstone will help you increase your skeleton count while you’d defend your skeleton army with the Barbarian Barrel and Poison.

Once you have enough Skeletons, you can now drop the Skeleton King for additional pressure with the support of Zappies as a ranged attacker. If your opponent doesn’t have the necessary cards to counter your army, you’ll be sweeping his towers in no time.

Phoenix PEKKA Queen Deck

Image via Supercell

Phoenix

Goblins

Archer Queen

Tesla

Mother Witch

Fisherman

P.E.K.K.A

Fireball

This deck is the most versatile Phoenix deck, in our opinion. It has all the right components for attack and defense. However, it’s a little bit slow compared to the other decks on this list, so if you want to finish the game quickly, this might not be the deck for you.

The consistency of this deck makes up for its slowness. The deck’s goal is to prolong the game until you can drop a P.E.K.K.A. Your main line of defense is Mother Witch and Tesla. Sometimes these will be enough to fend off your opponent’s initial waves, but you can add some Goblins and Fisherman for additional front-line defense. Once you have enough elixir to drop a P.E.K.K.A, it’s time to counter-attack. P.E.K.K.A plus Archer Queen with a good front defense of Phoenix and Fisherman will be a deadly combination and can swing the favor into your side if executed perfectly.