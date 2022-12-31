The 10 best Dragon-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dragon type Pokémon have long since been regarded as powerful and elusive Pokémon that take a bit longer to catch and train, and with good reason. Many of them are regarded as Pseudo Legendaries, and their typing alone provides them with multiple resistances. With many new Dragon-type Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, trainers will find themselves spoiled for choice when it comes to picking out teammates. Here are our 10 best Dragon-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, ranked.

10. Noivern

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Dragon and Flying dual type introduced in the sixth generation, Noivern boasts of an incredibly high base Speed of 123 and provides great offensive support and utility to teams in the form of Taunt and Defog, supported by its Infiltrator ability. It also has sustain in the form of Roost, and can tag out with U-turn during a bad matchup, or after doing its job.

9. Salamence

Image via The Pokémon Company

Salamence has been a fan favorite ever since the third generation, and for good reason. With a great base Attack and Sp. Attack, Salamence can be used as both a Specially offensive and a Physically offensive Pokémon. It also has a base Speed of 100, making it both a fast and flexible sweeper. With Moxie as its Hidden Ability, Salamence will only get stronger with each opponent it defeats, making it a valuable asset to any team.

8. Dragonite

Image via The Pokémon Company

Dragonite is a Physically offensive sweeper. Its base 134 Attack and access to Dragon Dance make it a threatening presence that opponents will want to remove as soon as possible. It has great coverage in the form of Earthquake and Fire Punch, and can also heal itself with Roost. With its Multiscale ability and the Heavy-Duty Boots Held Item, it can easily weather an opponent’s attacks and dish out some heavy hits of its own.

7. Cyclizar

Image via The Pokémon Company

Cyclizar’s base 121 Speed is its main strength, allowing it to out-speed many opponents. What makes it unique is that it can learn the move Shed Tail, which works as a transferable version of Substitute, letting Cyclizar tag out with a teammate and giving its teammate a substitute. This grants you a valuable turn to set up with moves such as Calm Mind, Dragon Dance, Swords Dance or Quiver Dance.

6. Dragapult

Image via The Pokémon Company

A popular wallbreaker in the previous generation, Dragapult is back in Scarlet and Violet as a fast and powerful Dragon-type. Its base Speed of 142 makes it a powerful contender in this generation, and its great typing and wide move coverage makes it a flexible pick that can be adapted to suit a team’s needs. It is viable as both a Physical and Special attacker, and it has access to U-turn, allowing it to switch out and regroup in the case of a bad matchup.

5. Baxcalibur

Image via The Pokémon Company

Baxcalibur is one of the new Dragon-type Pokémon introduced this generation, boasting of a powerful Dragon-Ice dual typing. With a Dragon Dance setup, it becomes a powerful sweeper with hard hitting moves such as Earthquake and Glaive Rush, making use of its base 145 Attack to deal out massive amounts of damage. Not only that, its ability, Thermal Rush, boosts its Attack when it is hit by a Fire-type move and prevents it from being burned.

4. Roaring Moon

Image via The Pokémon Company

One of the new Paradox Pokémon introduced in this generation, Roaring Moon is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and is a Dragon-Dark type Pokémon. With a monstrous 119 base Speed and 139 base Attack, it is capable of dishing out powerful STAB moves in the form of Dragon Claw and Crunch. It can utilise the Booster Energy Held Item to activate its Protosynthesis ability, giving it a huge boost to its most powerful stat, even more so if it is Speed.

3. Garchomp

Image via The Pokémon Company

Another fan favorite, Garchomp’s great Speed and Attack, along with its multitude of coverage moves make it a great offensive option this generation. That, and with the new Tera Types, Garchomp can hit even harder now. It also has great potential as an entry hazard setter, being able to drop both Stealth Rock and Spikes around opponents. Swords Dance and Substitute is another popular move combination, allowing Garchomp to safely set up and prepare to sweep an opponent’s team.

2. Koraidon

Image via The Pokémon Company

As the cover Legendary of Pokémon Scarlet, Koraidon is a Fighting and Dragon dual type with a whopping 135 base Attack and Speed. Its special ability, Orichalcum Pulse, causes the Sunny Day weather condition. Not only that, it will also boost Koraidon’s Attack during the Sunny Day. It’s typing and access to a decent range of coverage moves makes it a great offensive Pokémon, especially when paired with the Choice Scarf Held Item.

1. Miraidon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Like its counterpart, Miraidon is the cover Legendary of Pokémon Violet. It is an Electric and Dragon type, with 135 Sp. Attack and Speed. Compared to Koraidon, it leans towards Special offense, with its Hadron Engine ability increasing its Sp. Attack on Electric Terrain, which activates upon switching in. It has great typing and many good coverage options. Despite being Specially inclined, it can also run U-turn in order to switch out with a teammate.