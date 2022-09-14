The 10 best free-to-play browser games

Browser games have been around for decades, but they’ve continually gotten better over the years. Though many favorites didn’t survive the transition away from Flash player in 2020, most modern games had already begun utilizing the software present in modern web browsers. Best of all, many can be played without paying a dime. If you’re looking for a fun way to kill a bit of time between meetings or just want something simple to help you unwind without having to make any purchases, here are some of the best free-to-play browser games out there.

The best free-to-play browser games – our top 10 picks

Most of these browser games will play directly in whichever program you use to access the internet. A few might run smoother on Chrome than Firefox, but all of them should run comfortably on just about any browser. Whatever your preference, these games should give you hours of entertainment.

Anocris

Image via Lion Moon

This free-to-play browser game puts players in control of their own Egyptian empire. Start from simple beginnings and grow your settlement until you can dominate the Nile. Each game covers 3000 years of gameplay, so you have plenty of time to recover from natural disasters or mistakes made early on. Anocris takes some creative liberties with the history of the region but it is a good enough city management game that you’ll easily spend several hours on each playthrough.

Dark Orbit Reloaded

Image via BigPoint Games

If you’ve ever wanted to become a mercenary out in space, Dark Orbit Reloaded is here to satisfy that itch. There are multiple factions to join and ships to customize. The game is a healthy mix of resource management and an action shooter. To successfully complete some of the missions you’ll need to be able to click fast on your targets but even casual players will find themselves with options to make the game fun. If you enjoy games like EVE Online but don’t want to get bogged down in the economic simulation aspect, this is a solid alternative.

Elvenar

Image via InnoGames

This is another city management game that you can play for free in your browser. Elvenar allows players to pick between two races at the start of their game. Elves have a stronger affinity toward magic while humans are stronger in battle. Fortunately, there isn’t a wrong choice as both are well balanced against each other. What makes this game stand out from others like it is how it is possible to avoid war entirely through your playthrough. Like Civilization games, a culture or diplomatic victory is an option as well.

Eternal Fury: Resurrected

Image via Espirit Games

This is one of the simplest browser games you can pick up. Equip your hero with weapons and armor and send them out into a dungeon to fight monsters. Battle enemies in turn-based fights that primarily rely on building your skills and levels to complete. Just because it is simple doesn’t mean that it isn’t a fun game, however. Though it is primarily focused on grinding for levels and gear, the game’s balance makes it surprisingly fun and easy to play. It is light on plot and lets you just dive into the action.

Forge of Empires

Image via InnoGames

Starting in the Stone Age, Forge of Empires allows you to build a city that lasts through history. This game first launched for browsers back in 2012 but it has had regular updates in the years since then, keeping it fresh and fun for new and experienced players. Pick your tactics well and you can guide your civilization to the stars, settling a colony on Venus. It is a deep, well-designed simulation game that is worth checking out for fans of the genre.

Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming

Image via YOUZU

This officially licensed game casts players in the role of a lord of Westeros. Compete against other factions to grow your kingdom and create peace in the nation. Or you can burn it all to the ground if you prefer. The option is yours. The game features the likenesses of popular characters like Jon Snow or Arya Stark, allowing you to recruit them to your team to bolster your army.

OpenArena Live

Image via pelya

OpenArena Live picked up where Quake Live ended. While id Software’s PC shooter has moved onto Steam, OpenArena Live will happily scratch that itch for you with its free-to-play browser game version. With multiple arenas to play in, it will take a fair bit of practice to get good enough to hold your own against the top opponents. OpenArena Live is highly competitive, with games played either on a private server or open to the public.

Slither.io

Image via Slither.io

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to live life as a colorful snake, Slither.io has your answer. The gameplay is simple but effective, making it easy to sink multiple hours into the game without even realizing it. Simply move your mouse around the screen to guide your snake avatar to the small dots while avoiding the copious obstacles that pop up in your way. There are even codes you can redeem to get new skins and different snakes to control, letting you make your little friend that much more like you.

Spelunky

Image via Nintendo

This indie hit got ported to browsers to make sure that no one ever did anything productive ever again. Spelunky sends players into dangerous caves to find the treasures that wait within, though they’ll have to contend with all manner of baddies to make it to the end. Each playthrough of Spelunky is a little bit different but the music and atmosphere make the brutal difficulty feel addictive. It is dangerously easy to lose several hours to this game.

Wordle

Image via Wordle

Wordle quickly became one of the most popular browser games in the world with its simple concept; try to guess a five-letter word within six guesses. With options to share your results with other players on social media and a system that keeps track of your streak, Wordle tapped into the most competitive instincts of players. If you’re struggling to find the right world, there are plenty of resources to help you get there without jeopardizing your streak.