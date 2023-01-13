The 10 best Meta Quest 2 games

There’s no denying that the Meta Quest 2 is a hot commodity at the moment, bringing an attractive price to VR which tends to be plagued with expensive gadgetry. There’s more to the Meta Quest 2 than an attractive price point, however, with a heft of titles that explore the new gaming space. While the platform has caught a bit of flak for its developing penchant for purchasing exclusives in the PC sphere, the majority of the best titles are available across multiple platforms. Here are the ten best Meta Quest 2 titles, available to play right now.

10. Tentacular

Image via DevolverDigital on YouTube

Developed by Firepunchd Games UG

Published by Devolver Digital

Released July 13, 2022

In Tentacular, you play as a monstrous beast with good intentions, and large, tentacular appendages that stretch a bit farther than your controllers. As you interact with a city, inevitably causing far more chaos than was originally intended, the joy of VR comes to fruition as hilarity is well contrasted against unique puzzles. What stretches Tentacular into greatness is its multiple strides towards ensuring user comfort, but interacting with the world to discover what to do next is an unbridled joy.

9. Star Wars: Vader Immortal Trilogy

Image via ILMxLAB on YouTube

Developed by ILMxLAB

Published by Disney Electronic Content, Inc.

Released May 21, 2019

Explore the fantastical world of Star Wars like never before in the Meta-exclusive Star Wars: Vader Immortal Trilogy. As the name implies, there are a total of three episodes where swinging your lightsaber around is the blissful focus. Darth Vader is more imposing than ever and the world is wonderfully realized, but the episodes are noticeably short — the first episode can be completed at a casual pace in ten minutes. Even if you aren’t a hardcore Star Wars fan, it’s an impressive spectacle from start to finish.

8. Resident Evil 4 VR

Image via Meta Quest on YouTube

Developed by Armature Studio

Published by Oculus Studios

Released October 21, 2021

The second Meta-exclusive on the list, Resident Evil 4 VR brings a heft of the spooks and reflexes that the franchise has built a strong foundation with. The Meta Quest 2 can handle the astounding environments with ease, and the level of immersion is absolutely astounding as you step into the head of Leon Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President’s daughter from a fanatical cult. The entirety of the title is an absolute treat to play through in the new first-person perspective, and is a thrill for players regardless of their attachment to the Resident Evil franchise.

7. Eleven: Table Tennis

Image via For Fun Labs on YouTube

Developed by For Fun Labs

Published by For Fun Labs

Released February 27, 2020

It seems like a simple premise, but that should deter you from trying Eleven: Table Tennis. From spins to slices, to a simple back and forth volley with an AI or your friend, the hours slip past while you simply enjoy a simple title. Sometimes, you don’t need to have bosses and enemies with a slew of pick-ups and weaponry — the simple Zen-like back and forth of the plastic ball bouncing across the board is more than enough to revel within.

6. Moss: Book 1

Image via Meta Quest on YouTube

Developed by Polyarc

Published by Polyarc

Released May 21, 2019

You’ll never care more about a mouse than Quill in Moss: Book 1. The player will work in tandem with Quill as she surmounts seemingly impossible odds on an epic journey across perplexing puzzles and evil foes. Moss: Book 2 is another haymaker of a title, where the adventure can continue, so once you finally close this book of adventure, you can continue the pint-sized heroics in the second title. You’ll be surprised by the depth and writing in Moss, but you’ll never be disappointed.

5. Little Cities

Image via nDreams VR on YouTube

Developed by Purple Yonder

Published by nDreams

Released May 12, 2022

A unique take on the city builder, Little Cities lives up to its name in this title. You’re a city manager of a small township that wants to grow from a humble township to a striving metropolis. Using the VR controllers to select buildings and solve power grid problems is straightforward, and it’s enjoyable to get close to your population and watch them scurry about their lives. If there’s a downside, it’s that the play space is small, as the name implies — you may be yearning for a bit more room to grow before too long.

4. The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Image via Meta Quest on YouTube

Developed by Fireproof Games

Published by Fireproof Games

Released March 26, 2020

It’s the very same The Room franchise that had users swiping on their phones for hours, and it’s been scaled up for VR with The Room VR: A Dark Matter. Users should be warned that there are very creepy moments, where you will consistently peek over your shoulder, but the puzzles are realized wonderfully well in the VR space to the point that it almost destroys any fun to be had in the mobile versions. If you can handle a few creepy vibes, this title is good enough to destroy any satisfaction gleaned from other puzzle titles.

3. The Last Clockwinder

Image via Meta Quest on YouTube

Developed by Pontoco

Published by Cyan Ventures

Released June 2, 2022

The Last Clockworker is a strange puzzle game that has you teaching robots what to do in order to automate an entire factory. With a slew of puzzles, brilliant writing, and more than a couple of opportunities to scratch your head as you strive to repair the titular Clocktower. While the puzzles are perplexing, developer Pontoco didn’t neglect to craft a masterclass in storytelling while ensuring there are enough accessibility features to keep the game approachable.

2. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Image via Skydance Interactive on YouTube

Developed by Skydance Interactive

Published by Skydance Interactive

Released October 13, 2020

Everyone needs a bit of trauma, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners offers that in spades. Trying to figure out what the best option is in the moral quagmire presented, you’ll experience a unique zombie story that brings the struggle for survival against the undead with surprising turns of humanity. This title is one of the scariest VR games, but a heft of accessibility options ensures that you won’t be failing due to unfamiliarity with VR controls. This title is one of the highest-reviewed VR titles ever — do yourself a favor, and find out why.

1. Beat Saber

Image via Beat Games

Developed by Beat Games

Published by Beat Games

Released May 21, 2019

Everyone who has heard of VR has likely heard of Beat Saber, but it earns its space with frenetic action, a massive skill ceiling, and the ability to mod your own tracks into the game. It’s easy to pick up, but ramping up the difficulty brings a sweat as you experience the action of your favorite tunes in an all new way. The strobing lights and pulse-pounding bass brings users into the game, and the immersion offered with this combination is strangely entrancing.