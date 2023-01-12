The 10 best mods for Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles is a massive survival game with a strong community and frequent updates. The Age of Sorcery update shifted a lot of game systems around and shook up the ever-popular mod scene in various ways. Conan Exiles is no stranger to mods, but finding quality mods that are up-to-date can be tricky. This guide will break down the ten best mods for Conan Exiles.

The best mods for Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles features extensive mod support. You can find mods for the game on Steam workshop if that’s where you’re playing. For PC Game Pass players, you can also find mods at Nexus Mods. Like any great mod, these ten mods aren’t necessarily better than the others but instead work together to improve the overall experience.

10: WARRIOR Mutator for Conan Exiles

The WARRIOR mutator is an overall gameplay improvement that touches the entire game. The most significant enhancements are subtle changes to combat and the addition of several new weapons and great-looking armor sets.

9: Northern Timber

Conan Exiles features an extensive suite of building options for players to take advantage of. The Northern Timber mod set is a great-looking mod set designed to create a cozy base of operations if you’re building a home in the Northern mountains.

8: Javelin Improved

This mod is designed to let players live out their favorite Achilles power fantasy. Javelin Improved does precisely what the name implies; it offers a vast assortment of subtle changes, additions, and improvements to everything revolving around spears and javelins.

7: Fashionist

This mod doesn’t touch base building or combat in any way whatsoever, but it completely revamps the cosmetic flair you can control. Fashionist will let you have complete control over your armor sets, offer transmog options and the ability to hide certain pieces of armor but retain their benefits.

6: Unlock Plus

Unlock Plus is a must-have mod that will provide quality-of-life changes to structures and crafting in Conan Exiles. This mod will grant you extensive control over structures and their function, including the ability to move and adjust anything object after its initial placement.

5: Emberlight

Emberlight is a must-have modification for Conan Exiles that touches every game aspect. Sandbox rules, AI, lifestyle, and combat are all adjusted in various ways with this mod installed. It also provides a massive boost for players looking to take part or host roleplaying servers.

4: Kerozards Paragon Leveling – Reloaded

Conan Exiles features a deep leveling system, but one session isn’t enough to truly maximize skills and touch a little bit of everything the skill tree offers. Kerozards Paragon Leveling adjusts that by raising the level cap and making several changes to Conan Exiles’ leveling system.

3: Hosav’s Custom UI Mod

The following three mods, starting with Hosav’s Custom UI Mod, are great mods that will provide invaluable help and assistance in navigating the harsh world of Conan Exiles. They are almost compatible with every other major Conan Exiles mod in existence as well. This mod, in particular, adds much-needed features and UI improvements. These will let you see the time of day, your actual health bars, experience levels, and much more.

2: Pippi – User & Server Management

The Pippi – User & Server Management mod is a must-have for players looking to play online and host their own public or private servers. It grants the extensive host control over the game world, including rules, cheats, and much more. It will let you view each player, manage ban lists and teleport around the map easily.

1: ModControlPanel

Just about every single mod for Conan Exiles will mention the ModControlPanel mod. It’s almost required as it helps users manage and control several other mods through a convenient, in-game interface. This mod will make your time in Conan Exiles a pleasant one.