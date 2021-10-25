10 best Roblox games to play with friends

Having a group of friends in Roblox is beneficial when it comes to completing cooperative tasks or teaming up to shoot down a team of strangers. Unfortunately, not many game descriptions forthright tell you if you can invite people to play with you. Instead of having to jump into a bunch of games to discover what works for you and your friends, here is the list of superior titles inside Roblox that are a thrill when bringing someone along.

10. Hide and Seek Transform

Screenshot by Gamepur

A hide and seek game with a progression system? Count us in. Hide and Seek Transform encourages players to level up and unlock more items for disguises to use. Invite your friends and have one of them be the seeker. They’ll then have three minutes in one of the many distinct game maps to hunt down up to 12 transformed players. It’s a pretty tough feat to accomplish, but it is an adrenaline rush when a seeker finally catches all of their mates.

9. Gacha Online

Screenshot by Gamepur

A successor to the popular Gacha Life, Gacha Online throws multiplayer into the mix, allowing players to participate in mini-games together in the quest of affording new outfits and exploring different worlds. In its entirety, the map offers plenty of diverse locations, in the likes of schools, cafes, beaches, and even malls. The JRPG looks to be one of Roblox’s up-and-coming titles, with it netting over 607 million visits since its arrival in late 2020.

8. Phantom Forces

Image via Roblox

The hit shooter Phantom Forces has finally reached over one billion visits and its not hard to see why. There are many other team-centric gun games, but there’s no other that quite nails the shooting of prime console games like Phantom Forces. In modes like Team Deathmatch and Capture The Flag, players will run into dozens of fun weapons to wield and step into some of the most well-designed maps we’ve seen in Roblox. Playing Phantom Forces, one cannot help but think it to be an ode to GoldenEye 007 with its weird character sprites but satisfyingly smooth gameplay.

7. Tower Defense Simulator

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tower defense genre may be running a bit slim in quality in Roblox, but there’s undoubtedly a diamond in the rough in Tower Defense Simulator. The game focuses entirely on teamwork, with you and your friends needing to continuously buy gunmen and forts to succeed in each level. As for replayability, there are countless maps to take for a spin and a progression system that can help unlock even more locations. The developer also periodically updates these locations, making them more expansive and themed after whichever season is taking place.

6. Jailbreak

Image via Roblox

There isn’t a main objective for you to complete in Jailbreak, and that’s the way you’ll like it. This nonsensical game centers around your friends overseeing your stay in jail. However, there may be a dirty cop amongst the ranks that will release you to ensure your continued bank-robbing stint. Even better, Jailbreak did recently introduce season passes that now allow players to acquire vehicles and other tools that allow for an even wilder escape. With an active player base that averages just about 20,000, the game will almost always send you into full lobbies of unpacked chaos.

5. Shindo Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

After developer RELL World removed its popular Shinobi Life from Roblox, it quickly replaced it with the addictive Shindo Life. Like the former, Shindo Life is a Naruto-based ninja RPG that sees players fighting their way to becoming a jutsu master within several locations from the anime. With your peers, you’ll have the option to either go toe-to-toe in a private battle or even fight against armies of other players in a Team Deathmatch mode. If you’re looking to be immersed, Shindo Life certainly has enough missions and progression systems to dig into.

4. Royale High

Screenshot by Gamepur

Royale High isn’t so much a high school simulator as it is a fashion competition. Throughout the game, you can compete with friends in an absurd amount of mini games in exchange for cash prizes. With this currency, you can buy thousands of the clothes offered and become one of the best dressed in your lobby. If the wardrobe catalog isn’t up to your expectations, Royale High lets fashionistas design their own attire with over 500 designs to mix and match together. Even if you are going in alone, the game consistently carries thousands of active players with over 6.7 billion plays overall.

3. Murder Mystery 2

Image via Roblox

Murder Mystery 2 throws you, your friends, and some strangers into a quiet little town with a slow rise in murder. In the 12 player lobby, one person will be assigned the role of murderer and another will play as an armed cop to work with all citizens to capture this vicious serial killer. Be careful, as one player in the chat may be lying to the community in order to continue their deadly streak.

2. Brookhaven

Screenshot by Gamepur

For fans of the popular Sims series, take your pals for a trip to the city of Brookhaven. This light-hearted romp is a life simulator that simply lets you explore several of its buildings and the activities that each come with. From being a teacher to a police officer, citizens of Brookhaven can earn rewards for their services and obtain new outfits, cars, and even homes. Better yet, its map is absolutely enormous and holds hundreds of stores, arcades, and just about everything you’d expect from a metropolis.

1. Adopt Me!

Screenshot by Gamepur

With over 25 billion plays to its name, Adopt Me has surely become one of the biggest games on the platform and for good reason. With your friends, you’ll be tasked with maintaining the game’s town in order to earn pets and upgrades for each of your homes. But, what fun would it be without some worthy competition? Adopt Me’s main thrill is from opening eggs and seeing which players can earn the rarest pet. From ordinary pets like cats and dogs to the outright silly, like phoenixes and dragons, Adopt Me has plenty of valuable animals for you and your friends to chase after.