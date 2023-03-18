The 10 best songs in Mario Kart – Best music from Mario Kart games

Mario Kart is where catchy beats and high-octane racing collide in perfect harmony. From the original game’s classic tunes to the latest installment’s adrenaline-pumping tracks, Mario Kart music is an essential part of the game’s experience. Seasoned racers and casual players gather around to race their hearts and tap their feet to the sound of these bops. So sit back, buckle up, and get ready to groove your way to the finish line with some of the most iconic game music ever composed.

Rainbow Road (All)

Let’s start off with a strong one, shall we? Rainbow Road — is the quintessential Mario Kart track that needs no introduction. The music is a sonic masterpiece that transports you to another dimension, the visuals are eye-popping gorgeous, and the races are so intense that they should come with a warning label.

Big Blue (Mario Kart 8)

The Big Blue theme song from Mario Kart 8 is a musical masterpiece that perfectly captures the fast-paced, high-energy nature of the game. The track is an adrenaline-fueled mix of rock, electronic, and jazz that features thumping beats, electric guitar riffs, and a sexy saxophone solo that will have you grooving in your seat.

Donut Plains 3 (Super Mario Kart)

Donut Plains 3, a course from the OG Mario Kart game, is an actual test of skill for any aspiring racer. With deceivingly innocent looks, this course is not for the faint of heart. Tight turns, obstacles, and pitfalls make for a challenging ride. Donut Plains 3 paved the way for the thrilling and unpredictable courses that have made the franchise a fan favorite.

DK Mountain (Mario Kart: Double Dash)

DK Mountain is an exhilarating Mario Kart track that takes racers through a vibrant jungle and down a fiery volcano. Scaling the volcano’s peak, avoiding boulders on the descent, and duking it out with competitors provide an adrenaline-fueled race.

Maple Treeway (Mario Kart Wii)

Mario Kart Wii may be a polarizing entry in the series. Still, one thing is for sure: it delivered some of the most memorable tracks in the franchise. Among them is Maple Treeway, a stunning racecourse set in a picturesque treetop setting, complete with autumnal hues, heaps of leaves, and giant, angry Wigglers. The track’s music is just as delightful as the scenery, perfectly complementing the overall vibe of the level.

Music Park (Mario Kart 7)

Get ready to rock and roll with Music Park, the course that will have you tapping your toes and racing to the beat. From sliding down pianos and xylophones to bouncing on drums, this course is a musical extravaganza. But it’s not just the instruments that make Music Park a standout track; it’s the unique theme that will have you humming along as you race.

Mute City (Mario Kart 8)

Let’s take a moment to appreciate Mute City. This futuristic and visually stunning course showcases how much the Mario Kart series has evolved in terms of gameplay and graphics. But let’s not forget about the equally impressive background music that perfectly complements the track’s high-energy and adrenaline-pumping design.

Peach Beach And Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double Dash)

In Mario Kart: Double Dash, Nintendo opted to use the same theme for two tracks — Peach Beach and Daisy Cruiser — both offer a serene vacation vibe but with an added dash of chaos. The beachfront Cataquacks are ever ready to flip karts, keeping racers on their toes. While maneuvering their carts through the sand and avoiding tidal waves, players can groove to the uplifting melody that perfectly captures the tropical atmosphere of the tracks.

Toad’s Turnpike (Mario Kart 64)

Toad’s Turnpike in Mario Kart 64 is the forefather of all highway and city-themed tracks that came after it. Its memorable music, alongside its thrilling gameplay, adds to the game’s legacy. The soundtrack of Toad’s Turnpike is the perfect accompaniment for a real-life road trip. Its electronic beats paint a picture of city lights zipping past your car windows.

Vanilla Lake (Super Mario Kart)

Vanilla Lake from Super Mario Kart is a prime example of how old-school game music can hold its own against more contemporary tunes. The track’s simple yet upbeat melody evokes nostalgia and is a delight to listen to. While the song may seem minimalistic compared to modern PS4 music, its infectious tune and catchy beats make it impossible to resist.