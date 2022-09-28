The 10 best Spongebob Squarepants games, ranked

Spongebob Squarepants has been a big part of many childhoods when he first appeared on TV in 1999. Since then, Spongebob has made his way onto other forms of media, such as films and video games. While they aren’t the AAA blockbusters like Elden Ring, Spongebob games are still opportunities to have fun with our favorite characters in Bikini Bottom.

Not every Spongebob game came out on modern consoles, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t fun to play. Here are the top ten Spongebob Squarepants games ranked by enjoyment.

#10. Spongebob Squarepants: Plankton’s Robotic Revenge (2013)

Image via Entertainment Focus

A 3D platformer that came out in 2013, Spongebob Squarepants: Plankton’s Robotic Revenge was one of the few games to have all the original voice actors involved. The star-studded voice acting only took the game so far, and it was an average experience at the end of the day.

#9. Spongebob Squarepants: Creature from the Krusty Krab (2006)

Image via Gandorion Games

While not the earliest game on this list, Spongebob Squarepants: Creature from the Krusty Krab follows the dreams of Spongebob, Patrick, and Plankton. The three dreams eventually come together as part of the story. The game has its moments, but other parts of the game (like the pacing) drag it down. The content is also strange for Spongebob standards, such as getting chased by a giant Plankton.

#8. Spongebob Squarepants: Operation Krabby Patty (2001)

Image via The Spriters Resource

Spongebob Squarepants: Operation Krabby Patty is a point-and-click adventure on the PC that involves two different stories: the Right Side and the Wrong Side. Each side had five mini-games that you would play in a different order depending on what the story needed. It was filled with references from the first two seasons of the TV show, but hasn’t aged well.

#7. Spongebob Squarepants: Employee of the Month (2002)

Image via Internet Archive

A follow-up to Operation: Krabby Patty, Spongebob Squarepants: Employee of the Month has Spongebob get free tickets to Neptune’s Paradise, the newest amusement park. Unfortunately, Spongebob is stuck helping out everyone he meets while trying to redeem his tickets. It’s filled with fetch quests, but is a better experience than its preceding game.

#6. Spongebob Squarepants: SuperSponge (2001)

Image via IMDB

One of the first platformers to hit the PlayStation, Spongebob Squarepants: SuperSponge is a 2D platformer over four different levels. Spongebob is carrying out errands for Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy to get an autograph for Patrick’s birthday. Despite its age, it’s still a decent 2D platformer experience.

#5. Spongebob Squarepants: Revenge of the Flying Dutchman (2002)

Image via IGBD

This game is a 3D platformer for the PS2 and Gamecube, but is a 2D platformer for the Game Boy Advance. Follow Spongebob as he must rescue his friends from the Flying Dutchman after being responsible for unleashing him. It is a game filled with fetch quests and demands 100% completion, but it isn’t too different from 3D platformers in the present.

#4. The Spongebob Movie Game (2004)

Image via The Xbox Hub

Based off the animated movie, the Spongebob Movie Game follows the same story. It does make some changes and it wasn’t the same type of game depending on where you played it. For consoles, it was a 3D platformer, a point-and-click adventure for the PC, and a 2D platformer for the Game Boy Asvance.

#3. Spongebob Squarepants: Lights, Camera, Pants! (2005)

Image via Video Games Museum

Unlike other games in this list, Spongebob Squarepants: Lights, Camera, Pants! is a party game meant to be played with others. Characters are trying to audition for a role in an upcoming TV show, and are participating in various mini-games to demonstrate their fit. It’s silly fun that gets even better when played with friends who are also fans of the show.

#2. Spongebob: Krusty Cook-Off (2020)

Image via Google Play

Spongebob: Krusty Cook-Off is a mobile game inspired by restaurant games such as Diner Dash. Spongebob will go around serving food to customers to help his friends achieve objectives. It is an enjoyable experience to be the one serving food, and it makes you feel like you’re working in the Krusty Krab. The objectives and goals get harder, but it’s still a nice way to pass the time on a mobile device.

#1. Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom (2003)

Image via THQ Nordic/HandyGames

Originally released for the PS2, Gamecube, and Xbox, this 3D platformer is one of the most fondly remembered Spongebob games. After one of Plankton’s experiments goes wrong, robots begin attacking Bikini Bottom. This coincides at the same moment that Spongebob wishes that he had more toy robots to play with. It’s up to Spongebob, Patrick, and Sandy to go around and save Bikini Bottom from the robots.

The game was popular enough that it received a remaster in 2020. The remaster added a multiplayer mode, along with improved graphics and more anti-frustration features.

There are still more Spongebob Squarepants games being planned, and you can give the series a try with any of the games above. Some have aged better than others, but are nonetheless a good opportunity for nostalgia.