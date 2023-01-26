There are dozens of weapon choices in Necesse, with a range of types that you can pick to suit your playstyle. Broadly speaking, weapons in Necesse can be divided into melee, ranged, magic, and summoning weapons, with a few outliers that don’t fit these classifications. Still, among a throng of weapons, some are bound to be better than others, given the way the game progression works. This list presents the ten best weapons in Necesse, with each pick chosen from a different weapon type, as well as how to acquire each of them.

The 10 best weapons in Necesse and how to get them

Best Boomerang – Dragons Rebound

Dragons Rebound is a boomerang that drops from Sage and Grit, the twin dragon bosses. It has very high DPS (dealing 55 base damage) and very fast attack speed, with no limit to how many boomerangs are in the air at once.

Best Bow – Antique Bow

Antique Bow can be found on the second floor of Deep Desert Caves. It can drop from a chest, but only after Sage and Grit have been defeated. It combines long range, high damage (55 base), and a high rate of fire to become the most potent bow in the game.

Best Glaive – Cryo Glaive

Cryo Glaive is among the best melee weapons in the game, and is dropped by the Cryo Queen boss. It has decent attack speed, with whopping 60 base damage, which when combined with glaive’s circular AoE attack and high knockback stat makes it a great clearing weapon.

Best Gun – Death Ripper

Death Ripper is a gun that drops from the Reaper boss, or can alternatively be bought from the Gunsmith for 1400-2200 Coins after beating the Reaper. The base damage is pretty low at 19, but it has a rate of fire of 10 after ramping up, which is about five times faster than other guns. With this gun, you’ll essentially be wielding a minigun.

Best Spear – Cryo Spear

Cryo Spear is dropped by the Cryo Queen boss. It might seem underwhelming on paper (with ‘only’ 45 damage and 2.5 speed), but you have to take into account that it double-dips into damage, with the spear releasing a shard on attacking, which deals extra damage at range if it hits an enemy.

Best Staff – Venom Shower

Venom Shower is a magic staff that drops from the Pest Warden boss. Its effect is to literally spray opponents with venom, at a speed that’s twice the average of other staves. Contrary to others, it’s got a relatively low range, but benefits from range increases more so because it affects the weapon’s velocity too.

Best Summoning Weapon – Skeleton Staff

Skeleton Staff is a summoning weapon that drops from Sage and Grit bosses. It summons a pair of Baby Skeletons, one melee, and one ranged. The best perk of this duo is that they only count as a single summon slot. Stack them with summoning buffs and send your skeleton army to conquer.

Best Sword – Antique Sword

Antique Sword can be found in chests within the temple that’s below the bosses Sage and Grit. It is the best sword purely on the merit of its amazing stats, with an outstanding combination of 58 damage, high knockback, and long range for a sword, without compromising speed at all.

Best Uncategorized Magic – Dragon Lance

Dragon Lance is a special magic weapon dropped by the boss pair, Sage and Grit. The caveat with this weapon is that you have to remain stationary to use it, but it will fire a constant beam that you can direct at the enemies. The weapon deals 50 base damage but treats each hit as 20 speed, which means that it has a massive 1000 DPS potential, the highest in the game.

Best Uncategorized Melee – Reaper Scythe

Reaper Scythe is a special melee weapon dropped by the Reaper boss. Although it’s technically a melee weapon, it can be considered a short-ranged weapon too. That’s because attacking with it releases the scythe, which then swirls forward in a wide line, passing through obstacles and piercing up to three enemies, while dealing a nice chunk of damage.