The 10 best wrestling games of all time

Professional wrestling (think WWE) is an artistic performance, and it is done with professional actors who practice to make sure it is safe. That doesn’t apply for video games, where all the rehearsal goes out the window and you can really bring on the pain. Wrestling games may not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to fighting games, but they are still fun to play.

There have been several wrestling games that are fun to play, but some stand out from the rest. Here are ten of the best wrestling games of all time, going in order of how fun they are to play.

#10. WWF Road to Wrestlemania (2001)

Image via Classicgamestore.ch

It wasn’t the most advanced wrestling game on the market, coming out on the Game Boy Advance. It helps that WWF Road To Wrestlemania is an easy game to learn, and it won’t take you much time to duke it out in the ring. There is a story where you can play through a season to win a heavyweight title match, but the gameplay is enjoyable that you can continue playing even after winning the title.

#9. Fire Pro Wrestling (GBA)

Image via Hogan Reviews

The first non-WWE/WWF wrestling game on this list, Fire Pro Wrestling comes from Japan. The controls are normal until two wrestlers come together and that’s when the grappling happens. There were a variety of match choices and opportunities to play 5v5 matches. Some modes also allowed you to win points in wrestling through the showmanship of your moves, rather than winning points over your opponent.

#8. WWF Wrestlemania 2000 (N64)

Image via The Wrestling Insomniac

WWF Wrestlemania 2000 was known for having a large playable roster, including some of the most famous wrestlers of the 2000s. There was a story mode which would test your skills and help you improve in order to progress. You were also able to create your own wrestlers and championships, which was a fun customization aspect to play around with.

#7. Def Jam Vendetta (PS2/GC)

Image via HipHopDX

Def Jam Vendetta combines wrestling and the hip hop scene for an enjoyable fighting game. Unlike the rings of the WWF, you start out with street fights and work your way up, but there are still a lot of wrestling moves involved. You can even take down your opponents with Blazin’ Mode, which lets you pull off a special move if you manage to grab an opponent.

#6. WWE All Stars

Image via WWE All Stars Wiki

WWE All Stars gives us arcade-style wrestling with a large roster of wrestlers from the past and present (in 2011). The moves are exaggerated and combos are a key part of gameplay. Wrestlers obviously wouldn’t do most of the stunts to each other, but being able to string combos in the air and pick your favorite wrestler is still great fun.

#5. Fire Pro Wrestling Returns (PS2)

Image via Explosion Network

Fire Pro Wrestling Returns gives you access to 327 wrestlers, with the option to customize your own wrestlers who can participate in matches. The Deathmatches can be as brutal as you like, and the AI can be a difficult opponent to wrestle against. You even have the options of organizing matches yourselves, putting yourself into the shoes of organizers.

#4. WWE’13 (PS3/Xbox 360/Wii)

Image via The Smack Down Hotel

WWE’13 is known for having a good roster of past and present wrestlers (for 2013), and had a great story mode that reflected the Attitude Era. Being able to recreate iconic wrestling moments and create your ideal matches with the roster are great fun for wrestling fans. It’s easily accessible for fans of the WWE, and even people new to WWE can have fun with this game.

#3. WWE 2K14 (PS3/Xbox 360)

Image via The Smack Down Hotel

WWE 2K14 had two great gameplay modes that were fun to play. The story mode did a great job representing some of the best Wrestlemania matches and letting players be a part of that experience. You also had a chance to take on the Undertaker in the Streak Mode, where you tried to break his unbeatable record.

#2. Def Jam: Fight For NY (PS2)

Image via The Def Jam Wiki

Building off of the success of Def Jam Vendetta, Def Jam: Fight For NY brings back the hip hop and wrestling combination while improving on things from the first game. While this isn’t a 100% wrestling game (including boxing and kickboxing), it still has a solid wrestling moveset that makes up a good portion of the combat.

#1. WWF No Mercy (N64)

Image via Mandatory.com

It’s not the most recent wrestling game, but it is still one that is fun to play. The Championship Mode let you play various storylines depending on your success in each match. You have a good roster of wrestlers to choose from, and you can even customize your own wrestlers for the game. While it doesn’t pack the content of future games, the gameplay is solid enough to stand on its own.