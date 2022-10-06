The 10 most expensive clothes to spend gold on in Red Dead Online

Playing up the Wild West part in the Red Dead Online is more than just donning a cowboy hat and swinging your gun. It’s not even just about the horses you own, but the outfits you pick are just as importnant. It’s fortunate that the game offers a huge variety of clothing options, ranging from full outfits to individual pieces that you can tailor to suit your preferred style on the prairie. Most of the clothes in Red Dead Online can be bought for cash, but there are some special pieces that can only be bought with gold bars. These are the premium outfits and if you see someone wear them, you know they’re serious about their old west style. In this article, we’ll present you with the ten most expensive outfits that you can buy for gold in Red Dead Online.

The Clayton

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

This male outfit is made of thick durable materials that look expensive from the very first moment you lay your eyes on them. It’s also an outfit that’s suitable for colder climates as an extra bonus. This blue-grey set of clothes is made up of five pieces of clothing:

Cromwell Hat

Austin Boots

French Dress Shirt

Shauffer Chaps

Durham Coat

You will need to be Rank 43 to wear these clothes, and it will cost you 22 Gold bars to obtain.

The Quinton

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

This female outfit is the most expensive one you can get, and for good reason. It looks both stylish and deadly, and even offers cold temperature protection to boot. It combines tan and maroon colors and is made up of five pieces of clothing:

Calhoun Boots

Cinched Jacket

Flora Corseted Chemise

Lightfoot Pants

Descoteaux Hat

However, you’ll need to be Rank 43 to weat these garments, and you’ll need to fork over 22 Gold bars to get them.

The Ajaccio

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

This male outfit is more on the eccentric side of style. It combines some elements that would clash on their own, but put together present a peacock look that can’t be missed. Also, this outfit is rated for hot temperatures. It’s made up of seven pieces of clothing:

Feathered Flop Hat

Hunter Jacket

Townsend Gloves

Everyday Overshirt

Rutledge Vest

Bandito Pants

Stricklnd Boots

You would have to be Rank 44 to wear this outfit, and it will cost you 21 Gold bar to buy.

The Dauphine

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

No other female outfit looks as stylish and deadly at the same time as this one. It evokes grace while having a nice dose of intimidating factor to it. As a bonus, it’s an outfit that’s suitable to cold temperatures. With muted dark and washed-out greys, this outfit is made up of six pieces of clothing:

Diamondback Hat

Porter Jacket

Rutledge Vest

Arkwright Gloves

Weathered Half Chaps

Millard Boots

You have to be Rank 44 to wear these digs, and they’ll cost you 21 Gold bars to obtain.

The Déchaux

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

For those gentlemen who enjoy the finer things in life and abhor violence (at least on paper), this outfit is a perfect match. These are the clothes with an aura of refinement and wealth about them. And you can wear them in hot weather too. This outfit is made up of eight pieces of clothing:

Shotgun Coat

Opulent Vest

French Dress Shirt

Tuxedo Pants

Riding Gloves

Preacher’s Boots

Puff Tie

Short Stovepipe Hat

But you will have to be Rank 92 to wear these luxurious clothes, and they’ll cost 19 Gold bars for you to get them.

The Breckenridge

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

For ladies that like to wear expensive-looking outfits while remaining deadly gunslingers, look no further than this outfit. It’s classy and feminine, yet no-nonsense. And perfect to wear when the weather is hot. This black and red outfit is made up of six pieces of clothing:

Wash Skirt

Opulent Vest

Loose Collared Shirtwaist

Riding Gloves

Watonga Boots

Short Stovepipe Top Hat

You’ll need to be Rank 92 to wear this outfit, and to buy it, it’ll cost you 19 Gold bars.

The Zacateca

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

You can’t be any more a cowboy than wearing a poncho. And this outfit has one and everything else that should go with it. It’s also good for cool weather, as an added bonus. This outfit comes made up of five pieces of clothing:

Chuparosa Poncho

Everyday Shirt

Gibbston Pants

Riding Gloves

Blackburn Boots

You got to be Rank 25 to wear this outfit and it costs 18 Gold bars.

The Redington

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

If you want your female cowboy to have more of a rancher look, then this outfit is the perfect match. It’s outdoorsy yet elegant, with a combination of blue, white, and ochre. Plus, it’s good for cold temperatures too. This outfit is made up of six pieces of clothing:

Clymene Coat

Guildtown Skirt

Bellerose Hat

Citadel Boots

Estelle Shirtwaist

Riding Gloves

You have to be Rank 25 to wear this outfit and it’ll take 18 Gold bars to buy it.

The Mercer

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

If you’re pining for a trapper outlaw look, then this male outfit will suit your needs. With a rugged look complete with fur trimmings, this outfit is naturally well inclined for colder temperatures. It comes made up of five pieces of clothing:

Double Breasted Lapelled Vest

Cuffed Town Pants

Side Collar Shirt

Sportsman’s Boots

Western Homburg Hat

You’ll have to be Rank 65 to wear this outfit, and will need to pay 12 Gold bars to get it.

The Roanoke

Image via Red Dead Online Catalogue

Very similar to the Mercer outfit above, this same aesthetic has been applied in a variant for the ladies. They share many of the clothing items, which makes it great to pair up for a duo playing together. This outfit is made up of five pieces of clothing:

Double Breasted Lapelled Vest

Cuffed Town Pants

Casual Shirtwaist

Sportsman’s Boots

Western Homburg Hat

You’ll also have to be Rank 65 to wear this outfit, and it’ll cost you 12 Gold bars to buy it.

