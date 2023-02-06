The 5 best MTG Enchantment cards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Enchantment cards provide some amazing benefits in Magic: The Gathering, as many stay on the field and remain active throughout the battle. These cards aren’t as present in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, as there are only a few in the set, but some of them are incredibly powerful and will play a major role in certain deck types in the future.

Related: All color combo names in Magic: The Gathering, explained – Every color combination’s name

Skrelv’s Hive

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Phyrexia: All Will Be One gives white decks the opportunity to inflict many poison counters, thanks to cards that spawn 1/1 Phyrexian Mites with Toxic 1. One of the best ways to do this is through Skrelv’s Hive, which generates a Phyrexnian Mite during the upkeep phase at the cost of one life. This cost is already pitiful, but it becomes redundant when the enemy is hit with three poison counters, as those Mites gain Lifelink and will be restoring life with each hit.

Necrogen Communion

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Phyrexia: All Will Be One introduces the Toxic keyword to Magic: The Gathering, a mechanic that lets creatures inflict poison counters when damaging a player. This effect can be made even stronger by cards that grant Toxic, as the effects are cumulative, which means that a creature with Toxic 1 who is given Toxic 2 will generate three poison counters upon a hit.

Necrogen Communion can give a creature Toxic 2, and it will resurrect them for free once they die, which is a great two-for-one deal, especially as it only costs two mana. This is a great way to get the Corrupted mechanic in Magic: The Gathering into play, setting up plays for later turns.

Phyrexian Arena

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Phyrexian Arena didn’t debut in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, but it’s an excellent fit for the set and a must for decks with a lot of life support. When Phyrexian Arena is played, the player draws an additional card during their turn at the cost of one life per card. This is a pitiful cost for such a fantastic advantage, especially during the early stages of a match, and creatures with Lifelink can easily mitigate the life cost.

Ossification

Image Via Wizards Of The Coast

Phyrexia: All Will Be One has some incredibly powerful Planeswalkers, such as The Eternal Wanderer, with powers that can flip a match in their favor. Luckily for white decks, there is a cheap way to deal with these rampaging Legendaries, as the Ossification enchantment ties itself to a land and then exiles a target creature or Planewalkers, taking them off the board for the cost of two mana. The opponent must then nuke Ossification or the land to get them back.

All Will Be One

Image Via Wizards of the Coast

Black and white decks received some great enchantments in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, but red received a card that blew them away, with All Will Be One being one of the most devastating cards in the set.

For the price of five mana, All Will Be One activates whenever its user generates a counter on a permanent or a player. Each time a counter is made, it deals a point of damage that can be inflicted on the opponent or a creature under their control, including Planeswalkers.

All Will Be One is already being touted as the best card in Phyrexia: All Will Be One due to the ridiculous combos that it can be used with. This is especially true of the many cards in the set that uses proliferate, making it easy to spawn lots of counters during a single turn and grinding an opponent down through All Will Be One’s effect.