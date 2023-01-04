The 5 best Pokemon for Tera Raids – Best Pokemon to train and use in Tera Raids

Tera Raids are a new feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and an evolution of Dynamax Raids from the previous Pokémon games. These new raids are tricky, with each action happening live. These bulky Pokemon have a variety of mechanics that require your team to be in tip-top shape, especially for higher 6 and 7-star raids. Therefore, you’ll want to have a team of Pokemon ready to tackle any Pokémon raid when the time comes.

Typically, a raiding team will have one attacker and three support Pokémon. While this composition can change based on the raid, especially special raids such as the recent 7-star Fighting Cinderace raid, this will generally let you steamroll any Pokémon you come across provided you have the right Pokémon. While there are unique strategies and Pokémon that can fit a certain raid, these are the best general Pokémon you can bring with you and expect to bring good results.

Best physical attacker: Iron Hands

Image via The Pokemon Company

Iron Hands is generally your best option for a Physical attacker. Iron Hands with an Adamant typing dishes out an insane amount of damage, and that is probably why you always see this Pokémon when raiding online. Iron Hands is strong due to its access to Belly Drum, which allows this Pokémon to maximize its Attack instantly and forgo setting up multiple buffs.

Paired with a Heal Cheer from your allies, you will mow through any Pokémon with its moveset of Close Combat, Wild Charge, and Earthquake, which covers most of the major threats you’ll face while raiding. Be sure to have an Iron Hands ready to go.

Best support: Perrserker

Image via Pokémon Database

Perrserker is another great general support Pokémon. It has two crucial moves: Screech, and Taunt. Screech will lower the defense of the target Pokémon greatly, allowing your Iron Hands to deal even more damage. Taunt will then disable any moves from the target Pokémon from using any moves that don’t attack. This will stop it from using stat boost moves, or other potentially dangerous moves such as status ailments.

Best tank: Umbreon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Umbreon is a strong and bulky Pokémon to bring into raids, able to take hits and provide some valuable support. Umbreon has access to Screech and Taunt, as well as other potentially good support moves like Fake Tears if you have a Special Attacker on your team. Helping Hand is another great support move that will increase the damage of your attacking Pokémon. Umbreon also has access to Reflect and Light Screen if you need some defensive utility.

Alternative sweeper: Azumarill

Screenshot by Gamepur

Azumarill is another great offensive Pokémon who also has access to Belly Drum for fast sweeping. Azumarill also has a strong move in Play Rough, which is a great move to take against Fighting-type, Dragon-type, or Dark-type Pokémon.

Healer: Blissey

Image via TiMi Studio Group

Blissey has access to Life Dew, allowing you to heal your attacker after they Belly Drum. This lets you save a Heal Cheer. You also have access to other defensive options such as Light Screen and Reflect, making Blissey a solid option. Blissey will also be freed up to use their cheers more liberally, such as the one that raises the Attack of your allies.