The 5 best skills in Saints Row, ranked

Saints Row has plenty of skills for players, and choosing the best among them can be daunting. If you are looking for the best skills that the game offers to take your gaming experience a level further, then this guide is for you; it covers the top 5 best skills in Saints Row.

Saints Row offers 21 different skills, one of which is only obtainable by completing a quest. You unlock the rest of these skills as you level up. Some of these skills are passives that are always equipped and give you things like more Health or Flow. However, some of them are active skills that you’ll need to spend part of your Flow meter to use. The problem is you can only use four of these skills simultaneously, so it’s vital to look at the best skills; here is the list of the five best skills in Saints Row to help you choose from.

Saints Row: Top 5 best skills

1. Tough Mother

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tough Mother is a great skill in Saints Row, as it unlocks quite easily at level 6 and easily ranks as our favorite skill. Tough Mother skill helps you gain a health advantage and prevent stagger effects. You can essentially use this on cooldown to keep your health topped up in any fight, making it key for survivability.

2. Quantum Aperture

Screenshot by Gamepur

Quantum Aperture is only unlocked by doing the Side Venture Eurekabator! This skill lets you shoot through walls, which is an incredibly powerful tool to have in your back pocket. If you’re struggling for health, just hide behind a wall, pop this, and mow down your enemies from complete safety.

Related: How to unlock vehicle delivery in Saints Row

3. Pineapple Express

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pineapple Express is the first skill you learn and one of the more useful throughout. With this skill, your character grabs an enemy, puts a grenade in their pants, and throws them toward their friends. Using this to take out several bad guys at once never stops being satisfying.

4. Intercession

Ranking at number four, Intercession is another useful skill in Saints Row. The skill unlocks once you reach level 17. It calls up saints as reinforcement for you. Although the reinforcement does not help much in fighting the enemy forces, they are a great distraction, which gives you time to deal massive damage with your weapons and other skills.

5. D4th Blossom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rounding out our list of best Saints Row skills is D4th Blossom. It is an extremely satisfying and practical skill that helps you simultaneously deal with hordes of enemies. When you use this skill, your character does two spinning flips while firing guns with both hands and doing decent damage. To unlock the D4th Blossom skill, you will need to grind a little and reach level 19.

These are our picks for the best skills in the new Saints Row game. That said, there are situations where some skills could be more useful than others, so we encourage you to try all the skills and see which ones work the best for you. While being on the subject of things you can do, check out our guide on all special vehicle skills in Saints Row and how to get them.