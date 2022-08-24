There are vehicles just about everywhere you go in Saints Row. However, the upgraded and customized ones in your garage are the ones you will care about more than the average car you leap into on the street. If you are without a ride, you are going to want one of your babies delivered. No one wants to slowly walk around Saints Row when you can be speeding along the roads and badlands. Here is how to unlock vehicle delivery in Saints Row and get your cars brought right to you.

How to get cars delivered to you in Saints Row

To get your cars in your garage delivered to you in the Saints Row reboot, you first need to complete all Criminal Venture missions for Jim Rob’s Garage. This is the first Criminal Venture you will get in the game and unlocks pretty early in the story, so just focus on delivering the cars to him and you will unlock an option to get a car delivered to you.

While it will take a little bit of legwork to get all seven cars delivered back to J.R., it’s a pretty easy and straightforward process. Once you get all of them, you will never have to travel back to the base to get your favorite vehicle again. Just a quick open of the phone and a couple button presses will have your wheels brought to you.

Vehicle delivery is a pretty consistent feature in the Saints Row games. With wide open world sandboxes like this, it is always a good idea to have a way to get your car delivered to you. That will keep you from slowly walking around the dusty badlands when your ride gets destroyed during a fight.