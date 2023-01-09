The 5 best Twitch clip downloaders, and how to use them

There is a lot more happening on Twitch in the modern era than simple gameplay, with new content ranging from politics to IRL travel streams where you won’t want to miss a second of content. Downloading clips can help users keep those unique Twitch moments eternally, as Twitch itself is notably finicky in terms of how long a clip would actually be stored, and if it will be reachable when you’re trying to reach it. Here’s a list of the top ten Twitch clip downloaders, so you’ll never be left without your favorite moment again.

Clipr

Screenshot by Gamepur

Best for game clip exploration for YouTube compilations

The Twitch clip downloader Clipr has a simple text field found upon entering the website. Upon entering the URL of the VoD or clip that you want to download, the website automatically parses the input and offers users a means to quickly download the video. Clipr can be slightly slower than other options, although it does offer more information on the clip such as which channel it’s from, and also shows trending clips from other streamers based on the game featured within the clip.

Related: How to block Twitch ads – Best Twitch adblockers

Clipsey

Screenshot by Gamepur

Best for a speedy download without additional features

Clipsey can only handle Twitch clips that are created by users during the stream, so this is the ideal solution if you aren’t interested in attempting to download hour-long VoDs from a streamer. What’s offered is fast, and precise — enter the clip URL, and you’ll almost immediately retrieve a downloadable link. There aren’t any additional features that will slow this process, such as showing the streamer information like Clipr does, which means it’s far faster.

Stream Charts Clip Downloader

Screenshot by Gamepur

Best for one-off clip downloads

StreamCharts Clip Downloader offers just enough additional functionality to make it a preferential stop over the others. This clip downloader works in an online browser — simply plug in the URL of the clip you would like to save, and you’ll be met with options for various resolutions, along with the title of the game clipped and its genre tags from Twitch. It’s not only quick, it offers a few additional helpful features for editors and fans alike, making it a strong contender.

TwitchDownloader

Screenshot by Gamepur

Best for editors

TwitchDownloader is an open-source application that allows for users to download Twitch VoDs and Clips on demand. It requires a download, but not an install — it can be ran directly from the zipped folder, it’s feature complete to include chat logs from the VoD or clip, and most importantly, it’s fast. The downside is that it must be downloaded onto a PC for use, but the offered features and speed of use make it an easy ask in our experience. Being that TwitchDownloader operates from a PC, rather than a browser, this is the ideal application for editors that need to download many VoDs for YouTube work.

UnTwitch

Screenshot by Gamepur

Best for a quick download of hour-long VoDs

UnTwitch is both simple and fast, and operates fully in-browser, meaning no download is required which will clutter up your drives. Simply navigate to the home page of UnTwitch, place the VoD or clip into the bar, and it will give you a downloadable format within seconds. The standard download is an mp4 format, but UnTwitch can also convert to mp3 on demand. With various available resolutions, UnTwitch is a no-nonsense downloader that doesn’t require anything more than a URL.