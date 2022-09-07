The best 3-point shooters in NBA 2K23

As the NBA shifts toward high-scoring offenses and electrifying shooters, so too does NBA 2K23 celebrate its highest-output scorers with lofty overall ratings. Many of the game’s highest-rated players earn such an accolade through their raw efficiency behind the three-point line. The following three players boast the highest three-point ratings available in its roster.

Klay Thompson — 88

Image via 2K

With an 83 overall rating, due in part to his 88 three-point shot rating, Thompson is reliable and tested as a three-point shooter and all-purpose scorer at the highest level of play. As part of the “Splash Brothers” duo, known for terrorizing opposing defensive schemes through the air, the four-time champion and five-time All-Star has made quite a career for himself with the Golden State Warriors. If it’s any testament to how efficient the Warriors score with Thompson at the helm, after shooting a .385 outside the paint last season, he’s not even the highest-rated three-point shooter on his own team.

Kevin Durant — 88

Image via 2K

The first player on this list to break through the 90 overall threshold, Durant ranks third out of all players in NBA 2K23’s roster at 96 overall, and second in three-pointers with a rating of 88. Shooting a career-high .450 from behind the line last season, it can be argued that his three-point shooting abilities have been ranked too low for how he performed compared to other 88-rated shooters in the game’s lineup. Nonetheless, a few stat sheet snubs won’t stop the 12-time All-Star from considerable production.

Stephen Curry — 99

Image via 2K

As the player that near-singlehandedly revolutionized the way three-point shots are valued in the modern NBA, it’s no surprise that Steph Curry tops the list of highest three-point ratings at a perfect 99. Despite dipping slightly in terms of three-point accuracy last season at a respectable .390, Curry still led the league in three-pointers made — a feat that he’s accomplished in back-to-back seasons, and seven different times across his career. If you’re still not convinced that his scoring proficiency from outside the paint is perfect, it won him his fourth ring this past June.