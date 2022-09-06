The highest ranked players in NBA 2K23

One of the biggest things NBA fans and players look forward to each year is seeing which players have risen in the ratings in NBA 2K23. They want to know which players have ascended to the top of the heap so that they can build their team around them. On September 6, 2K Sports finally started to pull back that curtain and give us our first look at some of the highest-rated players that will be in the game when it launches on September 9. Let’s take a look at what they’ve revealed so far.

Who are the top-ranked players in NBA 2K23?

On September 6, 2K slowly began to release ratings for players in NBA 2K23. Among some of the notable names to have their ratings released included LeBron James (96 OVR), and the top-rated individual in 2K23: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Outside of those two, we have a few players who are still highly rated but don’t reach the highs of those four former MVPs. This includes Boston’s Jayson Tatum who is coming off of an NBA Finals run and has earned a 93 OVR. Cover star Devin Booker, on the other hand, is starting the season at 91 OVR. Not bad for a few guys who are making their name as the next generation of NBA superstars.

Here’s a look at the top ten players in NBA 2K23, sorted by rating:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) – 97 OVR) LeBron James (Lakers) – 96 OVR) Stephen Curry (Warriors) – 96 OVR) Kevin Durant (Nets) – 96 OVR) Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) – 96 OVR Joel Embiid (76ers) – 96 OVR) Luka Doncic (Mavericks) – 95 OVR Kawhi Leonard (Clippers) – 94 OVR Ja Morant (Grizzlies) – 93 OVR Jayson Tatum (Celtics) – 93 OVR

NBA 2K23 releases on September 9.