Dunks are always the most exciting plays in basketball. Whether it is a player showing some style or bringing the boom with a powerful dunk and posterizing someone, it is bound to get fans excited. In NBA 2K23, some players are definitely better than others at dunking. Here are the best dunkers in NBA 2K23 by dunk stats.

The top-rated dunkers in NBA 2K23

We should first note that this list has players rated by their driving dunk, which is what most 2K players care about. That’s the stat that gives players the ability to slash into the lane and attack the rim. Standing dunk is more of a big-man skill that players like Joel Embiid dominate. Those dunks are much less flashy but still effective. With that out of the way, these are the most prolific dunkers in NBA 2K23 to start the season:

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) – 97

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) – 97

Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) – 95

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) – 95

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) – 95

Derrick Jones Jr. (Chicago Bulls) – 94

Hamidou Diallo (Detroit Pistons) – 93

John Collins (Atlanta Hawks) – 93

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) – 92

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) – 92

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) – 91

Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) – 91

Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets) – 91

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) – 90

Obi Toppin (New York Knicks) – 90

That is the complete list of all players in NBA 2K23 who have at least a 90 overall rating when it comes to dunking. This stat signifies the players that are more likely to jam the ball home when launching for a dunk. Of course, other factors matter when considering your players’ ability to dunk. Their vertical, height, overall physicality, and in-game dunk packages can determine the style of dunker they are and how successful they are when driving through heavy traffic in the paint or trying to perform a standing dunk. If you try dunking with anyone on this list, more often than not, they will be scoring on the drive and should have better opportunities to fight through a foul when they go up and still finish the dunk.