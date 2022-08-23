The best alternate jerseys in Madden 23

Although your skills may dictate the outcome of a game in Madden 23, it certainly helps to get a confidence booster from a well-designed alternate jersey. Some of these come in the form of historic jerseys worn during a transcendent time period for franchises. Meanwhile, there are others that can give your team a more vibrant, futuristic style. Here are the best alternate jerseys to dawn in Madden 23, listed in alphabetical order.

Best alternate jerseys to wear in Madden 23

Atlanta Falcons (Current Alternate)

It’s tough to find a Falcons jersey that doesn’t impress, as almost every one is a callback to memorable teams. However, the Current Alternate is the perfect blend between old and new — literally. The top half of the jersey shares the same bright red used in the 80s uniforms once worn by the great Deion Sanders. It then shifts to black near the bottom, ultimately offering a unique take that will look excellent on Kyle Pitts and the modern-day Falcons squad.

Buffalo Bills (Current Color Rush)

There’s no better way to celebrate the revival of the Buffalo Bills franchise than with its sharp Color Rush jersey. Unlike past uniforms, it is the only one that dazzles in all-red, and there’s even a set of pants to match. Especially if you’re playing in snowy home games, this top should also help highlight open receivers.

Carolina Panthers (Current Color Rush)

The Carolina Panthers have needed a uniform overhaul for quite some time. The Current Color Rush does not exactly reimagine the team’s basic design, but this sky blue look is far better than the plain black and white presets. If developer EA Sports eventually gets around to adding its black helmet, then this uniform may just become the best of the bunch.

Denver Broncos (1990s Home Throwback)

Denver may not have won any championship rings while wearing the 1990s Home Throwbacks, though they do mark the beginning of the Broncos being a top-tier organization. This Mile High City classic features a bright orange jersey that matches its iconic helmet logo.

Green Bay Packers (Current Alternate Classic)

The Current Alternate Classic jersey for the Packers is essentially an unofficial part of the Color Rush collection. It darkens the Green Bay’s sickly green uniforms of the 2000s and tosses in yellow for its shoulder stripes and number. It may not fix the team’s receiving troubles, but the threads are certainly the best of the NFC North.

Los Angeles Chargers (Current Navy Color Rush)

Despite leaving San Diego fans in the dust, the Chargers still honor its former city through the Current Navy Color Rush uniform. From the yellow numbers to the lightning bolts running down each shoulder, the jersey dawns much of what was worn by Charger teams of the late 2000s. However, it earns the Color Rush label by giving the nostalgic royal blue a bit more pop.

Philadelphia Eagles (2010 Alternate Classic)

Otherwise known as the “Invisible” jersey, this historic top was first dawned by the dominant Reggie White-led Eagle teams of the 1980s and later by Michael Vick three decades later. However, the full uniform is most remembered for lending Philadelphia a shamrock-green outfit and a helmet with massive white wings.

Pittsburgh Steelers (75th Anniversary Classic)

Believe it or not, the Steelers were once the Pittsburgh Pirates — taking more than just inspiration from the city’s baseball team. That said, the jersey was the only great thing to come from these early days. It dawned Pittsburgh’s coat of arms logo at the center, while black and yellow stripes ran down underneath. In sum, if you want to give the Steelers a brand change, this 75th Anniversary Classic preset should be your next uniform.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010s Alternate Classic)

Originally worn by legends Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks, this “creamsicle” outfit signifies many underrated Buccaneer teams of the ’80s and ’90s. Now, in Madden 23, you can give the beloved jersey and its fresh white helmet to the greatest QB of all time, Tom Brady.

Tennessee Titans (AFL Anniversary Home)

Saving the best for last, the Titans’ AFL Anniversary Home jersey honors their former years as the Houston Oilers, a team that went on to win two AFL championships. It is a far departure to what Tennessee wears now, as it consists of a powder blue top and a helmet that bears a large oil rig on each side.