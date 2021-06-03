The best AMP63 loadout and attachments in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The AMP63 is a great fully automatic pistol that you can use in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. With it being a fully automatic piece of weaponry, you want to take advantage of how quickly you fire it and treat it like the Sykov or Diamatti. These are the attachments we recommend you add to it and the type of loadout that best pairs with it.

The best AMP63 loadout and attachments

These are the five attachments we believe best suit the AMP63.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 6.1″ Reinforced Heavy

Laser: 5MW Laser Sight

Magazine: Salvo 22 RND Fast Mag

Stock: Dual Wield

The Agency Suppressor will be a big help in providing you sound suppression, but it also improves your weapon’s vertical recoil control and increases the bullet velocity. The 6.1″ Reinforced Heavy is a solid addition to further help in boosting this weapon’s damage. You then want to use the 5MW Laser Sight to further help with your hip fire accuracy, especially when using the dual wield attachment for this weapon. The last attachment is the Salvo 22 RND Fast Mag, increasing your reload time for both pistols and making it easier to unleash them on multiple enemies.

You primarily want to use what we provided above with a final build. When you’re working your way up to leveling this pistol, you might want to swap out the muzzle for the sound suppressor. You can also remove the dual wield perk to use the Serpent Wrap for the grip instead.

When building a loadout for the AMP63, you want to pair it with your favorite assault rifle. You don’t want to use it alongside an SMG unless you plan to always fight against other players in close quarters. Having a longer range weapon with the AMP63 will serve you a lot better. When it comes to perks, we highly recommend using E.O.D, Ghost, and Amped. Alternatively, you can swap these out for Double Time, Restock, Pointman, Tune Up, Spotter, and Tracker. You can use any lethal and tactical weapons of your choosing.

The AMP63 is a solid close-range weapon that we highly recommend for maps where you will experience close encounters. It’s a decent weapon to have at your side when you’re in Warzone, but the overall large gap of distance between you and the enemy means you might not be using it as often unless you frequently find yourself making it to the circle or you fight in downtown.