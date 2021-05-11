The best CARV.2 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The CARV.2 has landed in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and you can use it in any of your multiplayer matches or Warzone. It’s a tactical rifle with burst fire, with a large amount of serious damage and bullet velocity, putting it in the same league as the favored M16. You’ll want to use this weapon in medium to long range conditions, keeping your distance from competitors to take them down before they know you’re there. If you want to get the most out of the weapon, you want to add the best attachments to it.

The best CARV.2 loadout

Here are the major components we believe you should have on your CARV.2 whenever using it in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War matches, or when you drop into Warzone.

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 20.8″ Strike Team

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

The Agency Silencer on the muzzle adds even more bullet velocity to this weapon. It increases its damage at range, giving you even more reasons to remain far away from your targets. Plus, the added sound suppression makes it harder for other players to locate you. To remain at long range, you want to use the Axial Arms 3x scope to line up your shots, but you can always swap this out for something else if you prefer using an alternative. You also want to add the 45 Rnd Drum to add 15 more bullets. Other models increase the CARV.2’s ammunition capacity even more, such as the STANAG 54 Rnd Drum, but that attachment also increases your reload time and lowers your aim down sight speed. The 45 Rnd Drum gives you additional ammo without giving you a negative.

The final two attachments, the field agent foregrip, and the 20.8″ Strike Team keep your aim steady. The 20.8″ barrel attachment increases your damage range even more, which is always a welcome addition for a tactical rifle like the CARV.2.

There are a few things you can swap out. Some players prefer to use the 22.5″ Task Force barrel attachment instead of the 20.8″, but the 22.5″ is a level 48 requirement, whereas the 20.8″ is a level 21. Both are good, and if you prefer increasing your strafe speed, you should go with the 22.5″ attachment. The Agency Silencer is a level 46 attachment, but before you reach that rank, you can use the Flashguard 4.73. It doesn’t have any sound suppression, but it does make it harder for other players to determine your position.

The CARV.2 is an excellent medium to long range tactical rifle. For those who prefer using a burst rifle, you might want to see how it holds up to other models, such as the M16 or the AUG.