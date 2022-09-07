The best Ceruledge fanart for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Every Pokémon generation has its exclusives, and anyone who picks up Violet will be able to catch Ceruledge, the “Fire Blades Pokémon.” This Fire/Ghost type wields a blade on each hand, and that concept is inspiring a lot of artists out there. Here’s a collection of the best Ceruledge fanart we’ve seen from Pokémon fans.

Let’s start off with the smokiest take on Ceruledge we’ve seen. It’s already a half-Ghost type, but something about this rendering from @starosis makes it look even more otherworldly.

This beautiful drawing by @KSUWABE also evokes a ghostly quality, thanks to some watercolor-like shading. It almost looks like something you’d see on Final Fantasy box art.

This drawing from @DaniVaz25 has comparatively fewer lines and shades, but the simpler take is what makes it work so well. There’s a really clean quality to the corners and curves.

As evidenced by the likes of Grafaiai, Scarlet and Violet are incorporating something of a neon graffiti aesthetic. @Nucleose embraced this in their black light poster-like drawing.

@luscasmedonca went in a similarly colorful direction with his piece of art. The closer shot of Ceruledge really lets us see those piercing eyes.

The action poses continue with this swiping attack, as created by @maydaydraws. The way the ghost trails whip off the edge of the blade really adds a dynamic quality.

Moving in a calmer direction, @sextant0yulij drew Ceruledge in chibi form. The helmet ornament and eyes really pop in this squat version of the Pokémon.

@Agui_chART also went the chibi route, making the ‘mon even shorter and rounder. You can really see the translucence of the swords in this one.

Pokémon Violet has Ceruledge, and Scarlet has Armarouge. @0takuman3 put them together in his drawing, and they make for a very eye-catching duo.

@_ruigami_ paired Ceruledge up with a very different Pokemon: the Ghost-type Legendary horse Spectrier. It may normally be Calyrex’s mount, but it makes a great combination with Ceruledge thanks to a similar color scheme.