The best Armarouge fanart for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Every Pokémon generation has its exclusives, and Scarlet is getting Armarouge. The Fire/Psychic type is known as the “Fire Warrior Pokémon.” It looks quite fierce in its red-and-yellow armor. That look is inspiring a lot of Pokémon fans to draw their own version of the new ‘mon, and we’ve gathered some of the best examples right here.

Let’s start simple, with this radical rendering of Armarouge’s head by @theokreicher. Setting it against a sharp yellow background really makes it all pop.

@susciPepe went for more of a cave painting style for their drawing. If Armarouge were a Legendary like Koraidon or Miraidon, this would definitely be something you’d see painted near its lair.

This drawing from @Artcher979 puts Armarouge in more of a playful pose. The eyes are really striking in this one — they almost make its head look like an Inkling from Splatoon.

Armarouge has a special attack called Armor Cannon, seen in the image at the top of this article. @GavanZude rendered this attack in their own style, and it looks quite powerful.

If Armor Cannon reminds you of Mega Man, you’re not alone. @MotteyPoke created this awesome 8-bit image that illustrates what Armarouge could actually look like in one of those games.

This Mega Man riff is more subtle, but it looks quite good. @_LittleParade_ flipped the color scheme around, and the black pauldrons look more like Mega Man Zero.

As mentioned, Armarouge is a Scarlet version exclusive in Gen 9. @MExplorer paired it up with its Violet counterpart Ceruledge in their drawing.

@BlueSpark_YT also paired the rival Pokemon up but in more of a dueling pose. The artist is correct: they definitely do look like sparring partners.

These two pokemon look like they fight all the time ( Armarouge and Ceruledge ) #PokemonScarletViolet #pokemonfanart pic.twitter.com/DBKxZBJnhP — BlueSpook (@BlueSpark_YT) September 7, 2022

Now we’re getting into speculative Shiny territory. The Shiny-hunting community wants a few things out of Scarlet and Violet, and perhaps this colorful idea from @Rookthelord will come to fruition.

Here’s another Shiny take to wrap us up. @Abodi77879287 went in a more neon direction, giving Armarouge and Ceruledge glowing green and whitish pink, respectively.