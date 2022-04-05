The best classes to choose in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Class Tier List

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features an extensive suite of character customization and classes to use. Each class has multiple action skills and a unique class trait. Wonderlands also has a multi-class system allowing for hybrid builds. Not all classes are built equally, however. This guide will break down the best classes to use in the Wonderlands.

6 – Clawbringer

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Clawbringer would be the best character based on ability description alone. The thought of a Loki and Thor-infused hammer tossing hybrid is too good to pass up. In the framework of Wonderlands, this character class is easily the worst of the lot. Lightning damage is primarily used for damaging shields but is woeful against raw health and any other resistance. The dual focus on fire and lightning hurt the Clawbringer, as it masters neither. The skill tree doesn’t fare much better, as most of the kill skills don’t increase gun or spell damage in any capacity.

5 – Graveborn

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Graveborn is a class focused on self-damage to boost outward damage. The Graveborn focuses on one sole element, Dark Magic. Dark Magic is a powerful spell type as it heals through damage; unfortunately, the Graveborn struggles to use that effectively.

Both of the active skills of Graveborn are effective at the cost of health. This is fine early on, but for late-game activities, the Graveborn can be more glass than cannon. Dire Sacrifice at high levels doesn’t do enough damage to clear rooms. This will often leave you right amid battle vulnerable without a good option to retreat. Graveborn is a great class to use the second option to augment a dark magic build.

4 – Brr-zerker

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Brr-zerker is a frost damage specialist. This class excels and slowing down groups of enemies and dealing large amounts of damage to groups.

On paper that sounds great, The Brr-zerker suffers from being hyper-focused on one element alone. Frost is one of the more powerful spell types in Wonderlands. In late-game situations, the focus on frost will be a huge detriment against frost resistance enemy types. Furthermore, the skill tree focuses on gun damage via frost. With frost resistance enemies, this class has trouble buffing weapon damage.

Brr-zerker is another great secondary class, but other options shine brighter in late-game content.

3 – Stabbomancer

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Stabbomancer plays the part of rogue. A melee-focused, crit stacking nightmare capable of some fantastic DPS.

From the Shadows, one of the active skills available to the Stabbomancer is one of the best end game builds. Saving it for a tough encounter or to run and revive party members in trouble is incredibly useful in all situations. The class trait is a passive boost to critical hit chance. Using the skill tree and focusing on crit-focused gun skills can have the Stabbomancer outpacing many classes with raw damage.

The Stabbomancer is also element neutral. This prevents this class from running into walls with enemy resistance.

2 – Spore Warden

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Spore Warden is fantastic at ripping through tons of enemies with ease. The class trait summons a cute but deadly mushroom pet capable of poison damage.

Poison is great at clearing out large groups of smaller enemies and is effective at doing damage through heavily armored bosses. Barrage is a fantastic action skill that stacks with the skill tree passive abilities. Make sure to increase all passive skills related to ricochet bullets. Each time an enemy is crit hit, the bullets will bounce and hit more targets.

Ricochet shots combined with massive poison spread ensure a swift victory during Chaos Chamber runs.

1 – Spellshot

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Spellshot class has been the most effective late-game class in my hands-on time with every build.

Using the action skill allows for two unique spells to be equipped at once, an ability no other class shares. This action skill stacks with the class fate spell weaving. Together, these two abilities can stack on themselves leading to massive damage if used properly.

Furthermore, the skill tree for the Spellshot is neutral in its buffs. This allows the Spellshot to effectively use every elemental damage type with maximum efficiency during any encounter. Spell weaving, and powerful skill tree buffs make Spellshot the best class to use for all content in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.