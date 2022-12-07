The best Colosseum PvP builds in Elden Ring
Live out your gladiator fantasy.
Elden Ring’s PvP update is here, and the Colosseum doors have been thrown open in Limgrave, Caelid, and Leyndell Royal Capital. If you’re looking to jump into some duels, then you’re going to need a reliable build. You might not have one yet, so check out some of our top recommendations below.
Best melee builds for Elden Ring Colosseum PvP
Melee fighters get right up close and personal during combat, but that doesn’t mean they rely entirely on their blades. Debuffs like bleed and frost damage also go a long way toward winning the fight. Here are three build options that largely focus on augmenting melee strikes with extra damaging effects.
Cold Slender Swords Build
- Stats: Dexterity, Endurance, Vigor
- Weapons: Noble’s Cold Slender Sword x2
- Armor & Accessories: Any medium or light armor set, Millicent’s Prosthesis, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia
- Spells: N/A
Double Greatswords Build
- Stats: Strength, Endurance, Vigor
- Weapons: Any two greatswords, Clawmark Seal
- Armor & Accessories: Bull-Goat Armor, Bull-Goat’s Talisman, Radagon’s Soreseal
- Spells: Aspects of the Crucible: Tail, Grant Me Strength, Golden Vow
Rivers of Blood Build
- Stats: Arcane, Dexterity, Endurance
- Weapons: Rivers of Blood, Dragon Communion Seal
- Armor & Accessories: Any light armor set, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Millicent’s Prosthesis
- Spells: Bloodboon, Bladeflame Blade, Swarm of Flies
Best magic builds for Elden Ring Colosseum PvP
When casting magic, you can hang back and sling spells from a safer distance. Of course, there are a few cons like wearing less protective armor too. Still, it’s possible to stack spells and debuffs that utterly decimate the enemy in seconds. Here are some examples.
Frenzied Flame Build
- Stats: Arcane, Vigor, Mind
- Weapons: Frenzied Flame Seal, Dragon Communion Seal
- Armor & Accessories: Noble’s set, Fire Scorpion Charm, Godfrey Icon
- Spells: The Flame of Frenzy, Frenzied Burst, Howl of Shabriri, Inescapable Frenzy, Unendurable Frenzy
Glintstone Sorcerer Build
- Stats: Intelligence, Mind, Vigor
- Weapons: Carian Regal Scepter, Spiralhorn Shield
- Armor & Accessories: Spellblade set, Graven-Mass Talisman, Radagon Icon
- Spells: Comet, Cannon of Haima, Carian Piercer, Carian Slicer, Magic Glintblade, Star Shower, Swift Glintstone Shard
Gravity Magic Build
- Stats: Intelligence, Strength, Vigor
- Weapons: Crimson Amber Medallion, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman
- Armor & Accessories: Any medium armor, Fire Scorpion Charm, Godfrey Icon
- Spells: Eternal Darkness, Founding Rain of Stars, Meteorite, Meteorite of Astel, Rock Sling, Stars of Ruin, Terra Magica