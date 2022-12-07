The best Colosseum PvP builds in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s PvP update is here, and the Colosseum doors have been thrown open in Limgrave, Caelid, and Leyndell Royal Capital. If you’re looking to jump into some duels, then you’re going to need a reliable build. You might not have one yet, so check out some of our top recommendations below.

Related: The 10 best Elden Ring mods worth starting another run for

Best melee builds for Elden Ring Colosseum PvP

Image via FromSoftware

Melee fighters get right up close and personal during combat, but that doesn’t mean they rely entirely on their blades. Debuffs like bleed and frost damage also go a long way toward winning the fight. Here are three build options that largely focus on augmenting melee strikes with extra damaging effects.

Cold Slender Swords Build

Stats: Dexterity, Endurance, Vigor

Dexterity, Endurance, Vigor Weapons: Noble’s Cold Slender Sword x2

Noble’s Cold Slender Sword x2 Armor & Accessories: Any medium or light armor set, Millicent’s Prosthesis, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Any medium or light armor set, Millicent’s Prosthesis, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Spells: N/A

Double Greatswords Build

Stats: Strength, Endurance, Vigor

Strength, Endurance, Vigor Weapons: Any two greatswords, Clawmark Seal

Any two greatswords, Clawmark Seal Armor & Accessories: Bull-Goat Armor, Bull-Goat’s Talisman, Radagon’s Soreseal

Bull-Goat Armor, Bull-Goat’s Talisman, Radagon’s Soreseal Spells: Aspects of the Crucible: Tail, Grant Me Strength, Golden Vow

Rivers of Blood Build

Stats: Arcane, Dexterity, Endurance

Arcane, Dexterity, Endurance Weapons: Rivers of Blood, Dragon Communion Seal

Rivers of Blood, Dragon Communion Seal Armor & Accessories: Any light armor set, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Millicent’s Prosthesis

Any light armor set, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Millicent’s Prosthesis Spells: Bloodboon, Bladeflame Blade, Swarm of Flies

Best magic builds for Elden Ring Colosseum PvP

Image via FromSoftware

When casting magic, you can hang back and sling spells from a safer distance. Of course, there are a few cons like wearing less protective armor too. Still, it’s possible to stack spells and debuffs that utterly decimate the enemy in seconds. Here are some examples.

Frenzied Flame Build

Stats: Arcane, Vigor, Mind

Arcane, Vigor, Mind Weapons: Frenzied Flame Seal, Dragon Communion Seal

Frenzied Flame Seal, Dragon Communion Seal Armor & Accessories: Noble’s set, Fire Scorpion Charm, Godfrey Icon

Noble’s set, Fire Scorpion Charm, Godfrey Icon Spells: The Flame of Frenzy, Frenzied Burst, Howl of Shabriri, Inescapable Frenzy, Unendurable Frenzy

Glintstone Sorcerer Build

Stats: Intelligence, Mind, Vigor

Intelligence, Mind, Vigor Weapons: Carian Regal Scepter, Spiralhorn Shield

Carian Regal Scepter, Spiralhorn Shield Armor & Accessories: Spellblade set, Graven-Mass Talisman, Radagon Icon

Spellblade set, Graven-Mass Talisman, Radagon Icon Spells: Comet, Cannon of Haima, Carian Piercer, Carian Slicer, Magic Glintblade, Star Shower, Swift Glintstone Shard

Gravity Magic Build