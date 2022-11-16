The best PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds settings for consoles
Have the best settings before you take the drop.
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a game that can have you continually coming back for more. That being said, every time you drop into the battle royale, you definitely want to make sure you are setting yourself up for success. Especially with how jumpy the game can be on consoles, you want to make sure you are running the best settings possible. Here are the best console settings for PUBG.
Best control settings in PUBG
Controller Settings
- Controller Button Preset – Type B
- Invert X-Axis/Y-Axis – Player preference
- Right/Left Stick Dead Zone – Only applicable to controllers with drift. Adjust and toy with this to see how your controller reacts. If no drift, leave on 10 for default.
- Vibration – Player preference, some people think vibrations throw their aim off.
Sensitivity
- Forward Running Sensitivity – 10-15
- Movement Sensitivity – 20
- Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier – 100
- General Sensitivity – 8
- Vehicle Driver Sensitivity – 10
- Aim Acceleration – Enabled
- Aim Acceleration rate – 4
- Over the Shoulder Aiming Sensitivity – 8
- Inventory Cursor Sensitivity – 7
The big thing to remember with the Sensitivity section is that everyone’s preferences in this area will be different depending on your skill level and
Aiming Down the Sights Sensitivity
- 1X Optic Sensitivity – 3
- 2X Scope Sensitivity – 3
- 3X Scope Sensitivity – 3
- 4X Scope Sensitivity – 5
- 6X Scope Sensitivity – 5
- 8X Scope Sensitivity – 5
- 15X Scope Sensitivity – 6
Again, these are all going to change depending on your preference. The 15X Scope definitely moves the slowest so we recommend having that higher than the others.
Best Gameplay Settings in PUBG
General
- Language – English
- Cross-Platform Play – Enable unless you don’t want to
- Game DVR – Disable
UI
- Color Blind Mode – Player specific
- Crosshair Color – Normal unless you are color blind
- On-Screen Button Hints – Disable
- Hide Nicknames in Killfeed – Disable
- On-Screen Button Hints – Enable
- On-Screen Key Guide Detail Level – Basic
- Network Debug Statistics – Disable
- Compass Background – Disable
- Loot Flash Effect – Glow
- Inventory Tooltips – Enable
Functionalities
- Reticle Type – Default unless you prefer changes
- Reticle Brightness – Medium
- Default Firing Mode for Handguns – Single
- Default Firing Mode for SMGs – Full Auto
- Default Firing Mode for ARs – Full Auto
- Default Firing Mode for DMRs – Single
- Default Firing Mode for Shotguns – Single
- TPP Aim Camera Position – Latest Aim Shoulder
- Auto Reload – Enable
- Auto Equip Attachments – Enable
- Auto Equip Scopes – Disable
- Auto Replace Attachments – Enable
- Auto Replace Weapon Skin – Enable
- Hide Helmet – Enable
- Radio Message – Disable
- Continuous Item Use – On
- Additional Action Queueing – Disable
- Highlight Recommended Ammo – Enable
- Highlight Recommended Equipment – Enable
Observer
- Camera Speed – 10
- Player Tag – Enable
- Player Weapon Tag – Enable
- X-Ray – Enable
- Damage indicator – Enable
- Smoke Grenade Timer – Disable
- Bullet Tracer – Disable
Replay
- Death Cam – Enable
Best Audio Settings in PUBG
Sound
- Master Volume – 100
- Gameplay Volume – 100
- UI Volume – 25-75
- Music – Disable
Voice Chat
- Voice Input Mode – Open Mic
- Microphone Volume – 100
- Voice Chat Volume – 100
Best Graphics Settings in PUBG
- Safe Area – Depends on your screen.
- Field of View – 92
- Brightness – Depends on your screen.
- Universal Brightness for All Maps – Enable unless one doesn’t look right to you.
- Anti-Aliasing – FXAA