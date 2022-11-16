The best PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds settings for consoles

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a game that can have you continually coming back for more. That being said, every time you drop into the battle royale, you definitely want to make sure you are setting yourself up for success. Especially with how jumpy the game can be on consoles, you want to make sure you are running the best settings possible. Here are the best console settings for PUBG.

Related: Best places to land on Haven map in PUBG

Best control settings in PUBG

Controller Settings

Controller Button Preset – Type B

Invert X-Axis/Y-Axis – Player preference

Right/Left Stick Dead Zone – Only applicable to controllers with drift. Adjust and toy with this to see how your controller reacts. If no drift, leave on 10 for default.

Vibration – Player preference, some people think vibrations throw their aim off.

Sensitivity

Forward Running Sensitivity – 10-15

Movement Sensitivity – 20

Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier – 100

General Sensitivity – 8

Vehicle Driver Sensitivity – 10

Aim Acceleration – Enabled

Aim Acceleration rate – 4

Over the Shoulder Aiming Sensitivity – 8

Inventory Cursor Sensitivity – 7

The big thing to remember with the Sensitivity section is that everyone’s preferences in this area will be different depending on your skill level and

Aiming Down the Sights Sensitivity

1X Optic Sensitivity – 3

2X Scope Sensitivity – 3

3X Scope Sensitivity – 3

4X Scope Sensitivity – 5

6X Scope Sensitivity – 5

8X Scope Sensitivity – 5

15X Scope Sensitivity – 6

Again, these are all going to change depending on your preference. The 15X Scope definitely moves the slowest so we recommend having that higher than the others.

Best Gameplay Settings in PUBG

General

Language – English

Cross-Platform Play – Enable unless you don’t want to

Game DVR – Disable

UI

Color Blind Mode – Player specific

Crosshair Color – Normal unless you are color blind

On-Screen Button Hints – Disable

Hide Nicknames in Killfeed – Disable

On-Screen Button Hints – Enable

On-Screen Key Guide Detail Level – Basic

Network Debug Statistics – Disable

Compass Background – Disable

Loot Flash Effect – Glow

Inventory Tooltips – Enable

Functionalities

Reticle Type – Default unless you prefer changes

Reticle Brightness – Medium

Default Firing Mode for Handguns – Single

Default Firing Mode for SMGs – Full Auto

Default Firing Mode for ARs – Full Auto

Default Firing Mode for DMRs – Single

Default Firing Mode for Shotguns – Single

TPP Aim Camera Position – Latest Aim Shoulder

Auto Reload – Enable

Auto Equip Attachments – Enable

Auto Equip Scopes – Disable

Auto Replace Attachments – Enable

Auto Replace Weapon Skin – Enable

Hide Helmet – Enable

Radio Message – Disable

Continuous Item Use – On

Additional Action Queueing – Disable

Highlight Recommended Ammo – Enable

Highlight Recommended Equipment – Enable

Observer

Camera Speed – 10

Player Tag – Enable

Player Weapon Tag – Enable

X-Ray – Enable

Damage indicator – Enable

Smoke Grenade Timer – Disable

Bullet Tracer – Disable

Replay

Death Cam – Enable

Best Audio Settings in PUBG

Sound

Master Volume – 100

Gameplay Volume – 100

UI Volume – 25-75

Music – Disable

Voice Chat

Voice Input Mode – Open Mic

Microphone Volume – 100

Voice Chat Volume – 100

Best Graphics Settings in PUBG